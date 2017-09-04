Liverpool Transfer News: Thomas Lemar Wanted Move, Philippe Coutinho Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has admitted Thomas Lemar was interested in joining Liverpool or Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.

Both of the Premier League sides made their respective moves for the player before the summer deadline, but in the end the winger ended up staying where he was. Speaking to TASS (h/t Nick Lustig of Sky Sports), Vasilyev admitted the France international would have made the switch.

"It was not easy," he said. "Thomas wanted to go to Arsenal and to Liverpool, but we had discussions and we took a communal decision so that he could stay here. He is a very important player for us. We could not have sold him, it would have affected the entire team and the individuals."

As noted by Lustig, Arsenal offered a staggering £92 million for the 21-year-old. According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds were prepared to part with £75 million to sign him.

According to Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times, Liverpool will likely move for the midfielder again next summer:

Meanwhile, per journalist Kelechi Nkoro, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also confirmed to Telefoot his club will try again for Lemar in the future:

The youngster's stellar displays last season caught the eye of some of European football's biggest outfits. Lemar is at the creative hub of this Monaco team with his close control, tight dribbling and ability to find killer passes.

Given the style of football implemented by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, it'd be easy to see Lemar thriving if he was to make the switch to Merseyside in the future. Yet it appears as the Gunners will provide fierce competition for one of Europe's fastest rising stars.

Philippe Coutinho in Liverpool's Champions League Squad

Liverpool have included Philippe Coutinho in their squad for their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

As noted by Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo, the Brazilian, strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in the last transfer window, Coutinho has been included in the 25-man selection for the upcoming matches with Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor.

However, Walsh added Coutinho's "camp had suggested the player was to ask to be omitted from the competition with the Reds prior to the close of the transfer window, but he has been selected as expected, meaning he can not represent another club this campaign."

It means any slim chances of the player moving to the Camp Nou in January have been further shortened. Ste Hoare joked the midfielder would be staying at Anfield for a while yet:

Per Walsh, Barcelona tried hard to get Coutinho this summer, lodging three bids for the player. Liverpool rejected all three and now all eyes will be on the No. 10 to see how he responds when returning to Anfield.

At his best Coutinho gives Liverpool another dazzling attacking edge and while supporters will be miffed with his conduct, they'll be excited to see him link with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the weeks to come. Coutinho will surely be keen to show what he can do in the Champions League too.