Arsenal Transfer News: Ivan Gazidis Hails 'Improved' Squad Amid Latest Rumours

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis believes the club "improved the quality and depth" of their squad in the transfer window and hailed the Gunners for keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club.

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, Gazidis sent an email to players and staff with the aim of giving "some perspective on the transfer window amid all the hysteria."

He wrote: "At the end of the window, reviewing all activity, we have once again improved the quality and depth of our squad."

Arsenal lost 4-0 to Liverpool in their last outing, following a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City. Gazidis believes the former has affected the perception of their transfer window:

"Everything is coloured by results...a positive performance at Liverpool would have coloured this transfer window very differently. We have had a poor start to the season but have the quality to turn it around and turn around performances and compete for the title."

In June, Gazidis assured fans Arsenal were "looking for top-quality players," and aimed to be "world class off the pitch," referring to their expanded scouting network, per Reuters.



Shortly after, the club confirmed the capture of Lacazette in a club-record deal, but he would be the only further addition to the squad after the Gunners snapped up Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer at the start of the summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gabriel Paulista and Kieran Gibbs were among a number of players to depart the club.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas believes Arsenal have failed to reinforce in all the areas they needed to:

Indeed, the Gunners midfield should have been a priority this summer, but they will have to make do with the players they have, at least until January.

Both Ozil and Sanchez were kept despite having less than a year left on their contracts. Gazidis believes doing so was "a clear statement of our ambitions and should help refute suggestions we are just about the money. That is simply nonsense."

The Gunners have delayed their two biggest stars from being able to join their rivals but could lose them for free next summer if new deals aren't struck.

ESPN's Mattias Karen thinks keeping Sanchez may not be as positive as Gazidis believes:

There are pros and cons to the situation, but many Arsenal fans will likely be disappointed that once again the club has failed to address the needs of the squad.

The Gunners also pursued and failed to land Monaco's Thomas Lemar, as manager Arsene Wenger confirmed:

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev also commented on Lemar's situation, per Metro:



"It was not easy. Thomas wanted to go to Arsenal and to Liverpool, but we had discussions and we took a communal decision so that he could stay here.

"He is a very important player for us. We could not have sold him, it would have affected the entire team and the individuals."



As Wenger confirmed, Arsenal intend to return for Lemar, either in January or next summer.

He'd make an excellent replacement for either Ozil or Sanchez if they do leave at the expiration of their contracts, though the Gunners may find he is even more difficult to prise away should he have another strong season.