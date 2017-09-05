A Detailed Look Inside Arsenal's Chaotic Transfer Window

2 of 6

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsenal's intentions were good as last season ended, with Kylian Mbappe the man at the top of the their shopping list. The club felt they had a genuine chance of bagging the world's most exciting teenage talent.

With £100 million in his pocket, Wenger went in pursuit of the 18-year-old and made personal checks to convince him how a switch to Arsenal could shape his career.

Wenger spoke of him playing as a centre-forward and emerging into the same type of player as Thierry Henry. But his words fell on deaf ears.

Mbappe decided a move to north London was not for him, and his price tag then rocketed beyond the wedge Wenger had put aside for him anyway.

The truth is, the move was too ambitious. With Arsenal having failed to win the Premier League in 13 years and not even able to offer Champions League football anymore, it just did not appeal.

So the name was crossed off the list and Wenger moved on to target No. 2: Lacazette. It was a transfer that gave all Arsenal fans hope.

After months of speculation, the Gunners tied up a deal for the French forward on July 5. It was a coup for Wenger, although helped by the fact Atletico Madrid had been hit by a transfer embargo—as they had made a strong move for the 26-year-old.

Arsenal reached Lyon's £46 million asking price and could go on to pay a further £6 million in add-ons.

Sources at Arsenal told me how Wenger was encouraged at being able to complete such a deal, as he had failed to land Lacazette the previous year.