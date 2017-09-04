Final Win-Loss Predictions for Oakland Raiders' 2017 Schedule

Final Win-Loss Predictions for Oakland Raiders' 2017 ScheduleSeptember 4, 2017
After a busy weekend filled with trades, cuts and signings, it's time to look forward to the 2017 NFL regular season. How many games will the Oakland Raiders win in the upcoming year? Do you expect the number to drop? Should fans temper their Super Bowl expectations?
Before going into win-loss predictions for every game, let's recap an offseason filled with headlines.
The Raiders' imminent move to Las Vegas prompted Marshawn Lynch to return to the field as a running back for the Silver and Black. As an Oakland native, he felt obligated to represent his hometown as someone who can inspire and embody the city in the flesh.
During the preseason, Beast Mode made more headlines when he sat for the national anthem before the preseason opener. Head coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media and explained it's nothing more than routine for the 31-year-old ball-carrier through his 11-year career.
General manager Reggie McKenzie raised eyebrows by selecting Gareon Conley in the first round of the draft, due to a sexual assault allegation attached to his name. The case lingered into training camp, and a grand jury decided not to indict the Ohio State product, per Ed Gallek of Fox8 News.
Conley's name gained clearance, but his availability remained in question due to a shin injury, which McKenzie called shin splints, but the rookie disputed the identification of the ailment via Twitter.
The first-rounder missed preseason action, but he's expected to play Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Unfortunately, the Raiders' top two draft picks have played a combined 22 snaps during the preseason, per NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. Safety Obi Melifonwu suited up for the third game, but according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, he missed subsequent practices and the final exhibition contest.
For rookies, it's important to take as many offseason reps as possible. The Raiders' early picks will need to learn on the fly while in action when the games count in the win-loss column.
There's extra emphasis on Conley's learning curve due to cornerback Sean Smith losing his starting spot to T.J. Carrie at training camp in addition to his felony charges stemming from a July 4 incident with his sister's boyfriend, per TMZ Sports. According to Del Rio, he's not going to take any action other than allow Smith to handle the court process throughout the season.
Among fans, the outrage focuses on the inside linebacker position, which lacks clear-cut starting-caliber talent. As of right now, second-year pro Cory James and rookie fifth-rounder Marquel Lee will start at the heart of the Raiders defense. All the talk about what McKenzie must do to fill the void pushed the conversation about left tackle Donald Penn's quest to sign a new deal to the side.
In summation, gray clouds have hovered over the Raiders' offseason program, but it's not a storm yet. There's still time to pay Penn. Conley and Melifonwu could see the field in limited action on Sunday. Perry Riley remains a free agent who can fill the middle linebacker spot.
As for the upcoming season, we'll predict winners and scores for each game, then project how the Raiders' 2017 season ends.
Week 1: Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. PT on CBS
Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota suffered broken fibulas on Christmas Eve last year. Nonetheless, the Raiders signal-caller looked sharp during the preseason, throwing for 288 yards, four touchdowns to one interception.
The Titans' leader under center passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns during exhibition play but noticeably struggled against the Chicago Bears in his final offseason outing.
Oakland will face an immediate challenge for its run defense with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry taking carries behind a dominant offensive line. In 2016, the Titans finished No. 3 in rushing yards and No. 4 in yards gained per attempt on the ground. It's important for the Raiders' young defensive line to shed blocks and wrap up tackles against a physical unit in the trenches.
While the Titans look to grind methodically, Carr should have success against a secondary with second-year defensive backs LeShaun Sims and Kevin Byard playing significant snaps. Look for Carr and Amari Cooper to hook up frequently on attempts over the top of the defense. Tennessee won't have an answer for the AC-DC connection, which propels the Raiders to victory.
Prediction: Win
Score: 27-21
Record: 1-0
Week 2: New York Jets at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS
Barring injury, Gang Green will start 38-year-old Josh McCown under center. Aside from the quarterback position, general manager Mike Maccagnan gutted the roster and sent several veterans on their way.
Despite Oakland's defensive issues, wideouts Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse pose a minimal threat, especially with McCown at the helm. At 31 years old, running Matt Forte steps on the field as the best offensive skill player in New York. However, he stands behind a weak offensive line that will allow penetration throughout the game.
The Raiders will take an early lead and contemplate sitting starters midway through the third quarter. The Jets may not win two games this year with their depleted roster.
The Silver and Black should open at home with a blowout victory. Multiple players may set career highs against defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers' defense.
Prediction: Win
Score: 42-13
Record: 2-0
Week 3: Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC
The Washington Redskins allowed two 1,000-yard receivers, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, to walk during free agency. Terrelle Pryor made an impressive transition to wideout and also logged 1,000 yards as a pass-catcher with the Cleveland Browns in the previous season.
Nonetheless, how will quarterback Kirk Cousins adjust to his new targets? The passing offense finished as a mediocre team inside the 20-yard line. Washington only scored touchdowns on 45.8 percent of its red-zone trips, per Team Rankings, which ranked No. 28 in the league.
In 2016, the Redskins acquired star cornerback Josh Norman and accumulated 38 sacks, but the defense leaked throughout the season similar to the Raiders in yards and points allowed but without timely takeaways.
Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and assistant head coach/defense John Pagano can't allow Cousins to establish a rhythm with tight end Jordan Reed. If the tandem connects early, the Redskins will have a chance to win a close game.
On paper, this contest will become a shootout, which favors the Raiders due to their continuity and various offensive assets.
Prediction: Win
Score: 31-27
Record: 3-0
Week 4: Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS
The Denver Broncos will continue to trend downward due to limitations at the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian won the starting spot, but Paxton Lynch didn't look sharp during the preseason.
The Broncos have receivers capable of beating the Raiders secondary downfield, but Siemian doesn't trust his deep throws enough to exploit matchups. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked No. 24 in pass attempts thrown 20-plus yards (48) and only completed 14. Furthermore, the Broncos don't have a productive receiving tight end to expose the Raiders' coverage issues in the middle of the field.
It's fair to question whether the Broncos defense will compare to units from the previous two seasons.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team intends to place pass-rusher Shane Ray on injured reserve and activate him midseason. Meanwhile, DeMarcus Ware retired and safety T.J. Ward signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early Sunday morning, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
Finally, Wade Phillips, who elevated the defense to championship levels, serves as a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
We'll see Lynch become a late-game closer with ball control to put the Broncos away in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: Win
Score: 23-17
Record: 4-0
Week 5: Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS
The Baltimore Ravens and Raiders needed every minute in the previous games to decide a winner. In 2015, wide receiver Seth Roberts caught a game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds left in the contest. Last year, a late touchdown pass to wideout Michael Crabtree put the team up 28-27 for the victory.
The Ravens will put in a scare into the home crowd with their tight end play and short passes to running back Danny Woodhead, who can elude linebackers after the catch.
However, the Ravens defense doesn't measure up to its playoff-contending groups years ago. Over the past two seasons, quarterback Joe Flacco's production looks mediocre at best. The Raiders will come into games knowing they'll have to score more than 28 points to win on most occasions to compensate for the defense.
Oakland pulls off a fifth consecutive victory, and analysts expecting a backslide will begin to reconsider the team's 2017 season outlook.
Prediction: Win
Score: 33-30
Record: 5-0
Week 6: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS
The Los Angeles Chargers have only won nine games over the past two seasons. Due to the Broncos trend downward, this displaced franchise could move up one spot in the AFC West standings with a top-10 offense.
In 2016, the Chargers ranked No. 9 in points scored. During the offseason, the front office added wideout Mike Williams and hired a new head coach in Anthony Lynn, who possesses a successful background as a running back coach. He's equipped to squeeze the most production out of Melvin Gordon as a ball-carrier and receiver.
The Chargers have the playmakers to beat the Raiders in the upcoming season. The offense features two tight ends who can gouge the heart of the defense. Wideout Travis Benjamin will test the defensive communication on the back end with speed and more reliable hands. He caught 62.7 percent of his targets in the previous season.
Some will believe the Raiders overlooked the Chargers to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs on a short week, but it's simply a favorable matchup for Los Angeles with Philip Rivers' accurate arm in the pocket.
Prediction: Loss
Score: 35-34
Record: 5-1
Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Thursday, Oct. 19, at 5:25 p.m. PT on NFL Network
Coming off a loss to the Chargers, most would assume the Raiders drop this game at home. The Chiefs have won five of the last six matchups in this division rivalry.
Both teams head into this contest with an abbreviated rest period in between Weeks 6 and 7. As a result, the better rushing offense should come out on top. The familiarity should keep the game close, but the Raiders offensive line will have an opportunity to dominate in the trenches.
The Chiefs lost Spencer Ware, their starting running back for the season. Rookie ball-carrier Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West will see a relatively refreshed defensive line due to the Raiders' depth at the position.
Del Rio and his coaching staff can rotate seven bodies on the interior to maintain optimal performance against the ground attack on a short week.
Prediction: Win
Score: 23-21
Record: 6-1
Week 8: Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. PT on CBS
The Buffalo Bills have a new regime that's slowly tearing down the roster. After hiring head coach Sean McDermott to replace Rex Ryan, the team lost both its starting cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore and Ronald Darby, from the previous season.
The front seven will apply pressure on Carr, but Crabtree and Cooper likely log 100-yard games against a less experienced secondary with rookie Tre'Davious White on the perimeter.
The Bills offense won't have enough sustained drives to stay close with the Raiders after halftime. Wideout Jordan Matthews will serve as quarterback Tyrod Taylor's top receiving threat, but he's not as dynamic as Sammy Watkins, who now plays for the Rams.
Similar to the Jets in Week 2, the starters should find seats on the bench at some point during the third quarter.
Prediction: Win
Score: 35-17
Record: 7-1
Week 9: Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC
Blogs and social media love to poke fun at quarterback Jay Cutler, but he played one of his best seasons with the Chicago Bears under Adam Gase as his offensive coordinator in 2015. He only threw 11 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes.
Two years later, Cutler reunites with Gase and inherits ample offensive firepower. The Miami Dolphins have a three-wide receiver set that can rack up yards with a decent quarterback under center. With running back Jay Ajayi, who can handle a high volume of carries, the Raiders defense will endure some hardships during this Sunday Night Football matchup.
The Raiders defense thrived on turnovers in the previous season. Even though Conley and Melifonwu should begin to feel comfortable within the defense, if Cutler doesn't turn the ball over, the Raiders will falter on a late drive.
Prediction: Loss
Score: 31-28
Record: 7-2
Week 11: New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Mexico City)
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS
Oftentimes, NFL teams utilize the bye week for critical evaluations with extra time between games. Entering his third season as a defensive coordinator, Norton's seat should feel more than warm.
The Raiders defense ranked No. 22 and No. 20 in points allowed during his tenure. A poor performance against the Dolphins before an off week could seal his fate.
As for Week 11, the Raiders travel to Mexico City for consecutive seasons. This time, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski await an offense that can keep pace in the scoring category.
Nonetheless, the Raiders should lean heavily on the ground attack to keep Brady off the field and protect the defense. In order to stand a legitimate chance at a victory, Oakland should avoid going score-for-score with a weaker defense.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will utilize Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen to attack the middle of the field. Running backs James White and Dion Lewis will see action catching out of the backfield. New England will push Oakland's defense until it collapses in the second half.
Prediction: Loss
Score: 38-28
Record: 7-3
Week 12: Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Nov. 26, at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS
Following a two-game skid, the Raiders return home to a tough contest in an attempt to score the TKO on the Broncos. At this point, Siemian would've already convinced the coaching staff that he's the starter for the remainder of the season or good enough for limited periods. In the case of the latter, Lynch would take over the helm.
Regardless of the Broncos' choice at quarterback, the Raiders find a way to go airborne in the No Fly Zone, possibly testing safety Justin Simmons, who's expected to handle more snaps without Ward in the secondary.
Tight end Jared Cook may show up huge in both matchups, but he's going to see targets down the seam with cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. challenging the receivers on the perimeter.
The Raiders complete the sweep on the Broncos to turn the tide in the division rivalry. Denver's defense won't allow a blowout, but it's a much-needed win with a tough second-half schedule.
Prediction: Win
Score: 26-19
Record: 8-3
Week 13: New York Giants at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1:25 p.m. PT on Fox
Khalil Mack or Bruce Irvin may finish with two sacks or accumulate four in a combined effort. Left tackle Ereck Flowers has struggled through his first two seasons. He allowed four sacks and 47 quarterback hurries during the previous year, per Pro Football Focus.
Pagano must scheme to pressure quarterback Eli Manning on his blindside to speed up the signal-caller's pressure clock. Less time in the pocket won't allow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to streak downfield and beat the Raiders secondary over the top.
The Raiders' bigger cornerbacks David Amerson (6'1" 205 pounds) and Sean Smith (6'3", 218 pounds) match up with Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (6'5", 232 pounds). Conley would likely cover Sterling Shepard in the slot.
Assuming the Raiders offensive line keeps edge-rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon at bay, it's a feasible victory for the Silver and Black. Again, Cook and fellow tight end Clive Walford have the ability to keep the safeties out of the box with receptions across the middle and down the seam.
Running backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard should challenge the Giants' shaky linebacker corps in coverage.
Prediction: Win
Score: 28-27
Record: 9-3
Week 14: Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. PT on CBS
As Tyreek Hill settles into his position as the No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart, his production should increase as the season progresses, which likely means more 100-yard games in November and December. In the previous season, he torched the Raiders for 192 all-purposes yards and two touchdowns in Week 14.
A year later, Hill could put together a similar performance. Among the eight special teamers who took at least 200 snaps in kick coverage, the Raiders lost six players. The Chiefs reduced the second-year wideout's return duties, but head coach Andy Reid may attempt to spring him free on a few opportunities.
After a disappointing loss in Week 7, projected above, the Chiefs rely on tight end Travis Kelce and Hunt's receiving skills out of the backfield to even the season series. Both teams take victories on their home turfs in 2017.
Prediction: Loss
Score: 24-20
Record: 9-4
Week 15: Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC
Similar to Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott protects the ball in the pocket and makes few mistakes through the air, which limits the Raiders' chances at shortening the field on offense. Furthermore, a bleeding defense can't catch a breather or march off the field with running back Ezekiel Elliott bursting through a dominant offensive line.
This contest could turn into a grind-fest, with two offensive lines attempting to establish the rushing offense. Carr should take timely shots at the Cowboys secondary that lost veteran defensive backs Barry Church, Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr.
Despite lacking quality talent in the secondary, Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has found ways to keep the defense average for most of the past three seasons—and ranked No. 5 in points allowed last year. Dallas has the veteran talent to limit the Raiders through the air.
Prediction: Loss
Score: 34-30
Record: 9-5
Week 16: Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles
Kickoff time and network: Monday, Dec. 25, at 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN
It's fair to expect Conley and Melifonwu to perform at optimal levels in the secondary late in the season. Eddie Vanderdoes and Treyvon Hester should also feel comfortable in their rotational roles on the defensive line. It's tough to sell wideouts Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith as consistent threats to the secondary.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will look toward Alshon Jeffery in a matchup against the Raiders' larger cornerbacks, which isn't disadvantageous for the Silver and Black. Expect both sides to make plays throughout the contest.
Nonetheless, Cooper may see cornerback Jalen Mills in coverage with safety help over the top. Quick-strike completions will allow the third-year receiver to catch, run and break free on a few receptions, assuming his bulk doesn't compromise his agility.
This time around, Carr finishes Week 16 on a high note with a solid performance against an average defense.
Prediction: Win
Score: 28-20
Record: 10-5
Week 17: Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Kickoff time and network: Sunday, Dec. 31, at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS
Looking for a playoff berth, the Raiders close out on New Year's Eve against the Chargers. Los Angeles will be out of the AFC West title race weeks prior to this matchup. With injuries likely piling up for both clubs, winning comes down to which team fields a deeper roster.
The Raiders have depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball, which will pay dividends in the regular-season finale. Expect Rivers to fire away downfield with nothing to lose. Del Rio and the coaching staff should utilize more dime packages to ensure the defense doesn't allow explosive plays to the Chargers' aggressive pass attack.
Similar to the first contest in Week 6, projected above, this contest should come down to a late drive. The Raiders will take the victory to even the season series. Oakland would finish 11-5 and likely play in the AFC Wildcard Round as the No. 3 or No. 5 seed.
Prediction: Win
Score: 34-27
Record: 11-5
Raiders 11-5 with No. 3 or No. 5 Seed
The Raiders will compete for the AFC West crown with the Chiefs for consecutive years. An 11-5 record should punch Oakland's ticket into the playoffs, but Kansas City's season performance will likely determine whether the Silver and Black host a postseason game or not. The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have the best chances at clinching bye weeks as division leaders.
Many will view 11-5 as a regression, but the Raiders drew a much tougher schedule in the upcoming season, specifically after the bye week. Oakland will play either a division rival or a playoff team from the previous year in six consecutive games between Weeks 9 and 15.
For those seeing the glass half full, the Raiders have an offense that can score 30 or more points per game. McKenzie added Beast Mode on refreshed legs and Cook to attack the red zone. Both players will contribute to a unit that ranked No. 7 in scores in 2016.
Though, skeptics have a valid point in criticizing the Raiders defense, which is lacking quality starters at inside linebacker. The top two draft picks expected to strengthen the secondary didn't see much action after training camp opened in July. More importantly, a veteran starter lost his starting spot at practice.
The Raiders must go into each game expecting to score early and frequently, which isn't a sustainable winning method en route to a Super Bowl. The defense must repeat its production in takeaways to balance the pressure.
Oakland's defense doesn't have to morph into the Legion of Boom or resemble the Broncos' 2015 unit, but the group must make timely stops to avoid weekly shootouts with very little margin for error.
Unless Del Rio, Norton and Pagano work together to solve communication issues and limit eye violations, we'll continue to discuss the same defensive shortcomings in the following offseason after a divisional round exit.
All player and coach interviews provided by: Raiders.com.