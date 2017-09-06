Picking Spain's 2018 World Cup Squad After Latest Qualifiers

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Spain's FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign looks set to be another success after Julen Lopetegui's men overcame the challenge of Italy 3-0 and saw off minnows Liechtenstein 8-0 in the latest round of internationals.

The six-point haul leaves Spain top of Group G, undefeated from eight matches and with a three-point buffer to the Azzurri who now look as though they will have to settle for a play-off berth to reach the finals.

In such good form, and with a squad depth the envy of many nations around the world, Spain will once again be among the favourites to win at Russia 2018—but that same depth means Lopetegui has several tough decisions ahead of him to decide who makes the final cut and who misses out.

Updated for form, likelihood of success in 2017/18 and the latest squad, here we look at the 23 who should make the plane for Spain in nine months' time—and the impressive list of those who may be left frustrated.

Manager and system

In picking our 23, we're going based on Lopetegui's preference for keeping faith with the 4-3-3 system, both with and without a recognised striker in place. Spain aren't as much of a possession-oriented side as they once were, but technically there are few who can rival them. They continue to dominate games by ability as much as tactical intent.

Like Vicente del Bosque before him, Lopetegui generally opts for three centre-forwards in his squad—despite starting with one, or at times none—but has habitually opted for the full complement of eight defenders, where his predecessor sometimes sacrificed one for an additional midfield body.

Our selection of 23 reflects Lopetegui's methodology with a slight tweak in the number of recognised centre-forwards.

Goalkeepers

The easiest position of all, in many ways. Spain have a clear No. 1 in David De Gea, and those who make the plane alongside him are in a supporting role.

Impressively, the Manchester United man continues to show unbelievable consistency to go along with his general quality, and there won't be many, if any, at the World Cup finals who are better than him.

Our other two selections are the stoppers who made the latest squad: Pepe Reina of Napoli and Kepa Arrizabalaga of Athletic Club.

Reina, the experienced stopper and veteran of multiple tournaments, has always played an enormous part in the squad building and morale side of Spain's setup and should continue to do so. If qualification or progress is still at stake at a time when De Gea is injured or sent off, it should be Reina that Spain turn to.

Should the knockout stage be secured in the first two games at Russia, however, the third group game could well go to Kepa, preparing him for future responsibility—though the uncapped 22-year-old will hope to gain some experience in goal for the seniors before heading off to Russia.

Defenders

Spain's back four is constant, easy to pick and entirely made up of alternating rivals from El Clasico: Dani Carvajal on the right, Gerard Pique next to him, Sergio Ramos left of centre and Jordi Alba at left-back.

Injuries aside, they will be the starting quartet, and Pique should join Ramos as a centurion of caps at some point in the near future—he's just 10 short.

Some of the back-ups to those four are somewhat more unpredictable. Cesar Azpilicueta should be in, given he is playing at a high level, consistent, dependable and versatile. In the centre, Nacho of Real Madrid should also make the cut after featuring regularly at club level and is also capable of playing multiple positions.

The fourth-choice centre-back has often been open to discussion and preference over the years, but if he finds top form and stays fit this season then Borussia Dortmund's Marc Bartra should be a big candidate to fill one of the voids when Pique or Ramos steps aside. Availability has been Bartra's biggest issue so far since his move to the Bundesliga.

Finally, we're opting for left-back Marcos Alonso to make a big push across this season and take the back-up role to Alba. This is a position of enormous competition, but Alonso—a title-winner with Chelsea last season—will have Champions League football to highlight his case, and his side didn't sign a challenger to his spot in the transfer window.

He can perhaps be considered a little unlucky not to be included already, but another year of barnstorming performances and the calls for his inclusion will grow louder.

Midfielders

England can point to a crop of goalkeepers to choose from. France have an army of defenders, both current and future prospects, who could star for years to come. But Spain have a midfield like no other. The depth and possibilities for Lopetegui in this area of the pitch are absurd, and no matter who he chooses there will be some left at home this summer who would walk into most nations' first XI, never mind 23.

Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and David Silva are the trio who have been involved through the successes of Spain and remain integral. They are shoo-ins. Silva also gives Lopetegui the option of playing as a false nine, as he did to begin with against Italy.

Isco's incredible form over the last six months and subsequent rise in stock at Real Madrid means he's near-guaranteed to go too, assuming he doesn't wildly swing the opposite way in form and fortunes—unlikely considering his absolute focus and determination.

His stock has never been higher.

Then there's Atletico Madrid's Koke, a bridge between the old guard and the new, capable of the passing, patient style of play but also hard-working and used to exploiting opponents on the counter. He's sure to be involved, whether as a starter or regular sub. The one player he may have to fend off for starting roles in some games is Thiago Alcantara, another sure-fire inclusion...if fit. However, it's a big "if" with Thiago.

Two more for the centre, and two wider options for the front line, then, to give different options to Silva and Isco.

It's important to have an alternative to Busquets. While there are excellent pure holders available, one who offers that role with aplomb but is also an aggressive link player and tremendous force going forward is Saul Niguez of Atletico. He has started 2017/18 well, and his team need him to have a big year if they're to challenge this season.

Two wide midfielders/forwards are Pedro, for his experience and goal-getting ability, and Gerard Deulofeu, who is inconsistent but brilliant. The winger is capable of opening up defences with pace and guile alike. If he shines at the Camp Nou this year, even with periods out the team, he could win a place as Lopetegui's wild card.

Our final midfield name isn't last because he'll sneak in, but because he deserves full attention from those who have been slow on the uptake: Marco Asensio.

He won't just be on the plane, he could be the biggest star of this Spain team by the time the World Cup rolls around. Whether in central midfield, in an attacking line of three or as a wide forward in the 4-3-3 system, he can create, score and inspire his side to better results through both team play and incredible individuality.

Forwards

Alvaro Morata should head to the World Cup as Spain's starting striker. He's adaptable, works the channels, makes space for others and has been clinical when given the chance—he netted twice in the romp past Liechtenstein. No other forward is as well-rounded as he.

The back-up centre-forward is more tricky to predict and there are at least four names vying for the role, but we'll opt for Barcelona's Paco Alcacer.

He's not a first choice, and he's not as technically good as others, but Lopetegui has generally stuck with those he believes in and that, along with being at a big club and (he'll hope) getting more goals and games than last season, could see Alcacer get the nod.

Challenging group

It's a fluid situation for a few more months and injuries and other disruptions can have a big say, so it's just as well that Spain have more names to choose from.

In goal, Sergio Rico of Sevilla is likely the next in line if any miss out, but Fernando Pacheco could see calls for consideration grow.

Defensively, Javi Martinez is a powerful central option, Inigo Martinez is an outside shout and Jorge Mere a possibility if he excels in Germany. Hector Bellerin and Juanfran can challenge on the right, and the left-back options are plentiful: Nacho Monreal, Jose Gaya, Juan Bernat and Sergio Escudero could all be considered.

The line of midfielders annoyed by potentially being overlooked is even longer: Asier Illarramendi, Juan Mata, Sergi Roberto, Suso, Lucas Vazquez, Cesc Fabregas, Mikel Oyarzabal, even Vitolo or Jose Callejon.

And up front, Diego Costa will have only a few months to merit inclusion, while Iago Aspas, Nolito and the recently recalled David Villa may all be left aside wondering what more they could have done.

It's a deep squad, perhaps the deepest overall, but only 23 can join Lopetegui and Co. as Spain seek to regain their crown as the world's best.

