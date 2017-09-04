US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Monday Afternoon

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The men's and women's world No. 1s, Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova, will provide the early highlights in Monday's action at the 2017 U.S. Open.

They will take on Alexandr Dolgopolov and Jennifer Brady, respectively, with each looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

So, too, will CoCo Vandeweghe, David Goffin and Daria Kasatkina on Monday afternoon, with Lucie Safarova, Andrey Rublev and Kaia Kanepi, respectively, providing their opposition.

Read on for viewing details and a preview of the day's action.

Monday Schedule, Selected Afternoon Matches

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(1) Karolina Pliskova vs. Jennifer Brady

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. Alexandr Dolgopolov

(20) CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Lucie Safarova

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(9) David Goffin vs. Andrey Rublev

Daria Kasatkina vs. Kaia Kanepi

For the order of play in full for Sunday, visit the U.S. Open website.

TV Info: ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: WatchESPN (USA), Eurosport Player (UK)

Monday Preview

Pliskova hasn't been at her best thus far at Flushing Meadows, and the Czech has had to fight back from a set down in each of her last two matches.

She faced Zhang Shuai in the third round and battled back from the brink of defeat, per WTA Insider:

Pliskova has candidly reflected on her struggles thus far and the pressure that accompanies her world ranking. Per Tennis.com's Kamakshi Tandon, she said:

"I think I'm playing in quite big waves this tournament so far. So I think sometimes I think I play good shots, good rallies, and then there is hundreds of mistakes and not a good shot.

"Never was in this position to defend a final of major. And I'm first seeded, so it's, like, totally different story.

"I feel pressure ... I know all the opponents are [ranked] behind me, so I should win every match, which is tough."

Tennis writer Courtney Nguyen finds her attitude refreshing:

Against world No. 91 Brady, Pliskova should be looking to progress comfortably.

However, the 22-year-old American is playing well and should not be taken lightly.

She dispatched 23rd seed Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-1 in the second round, and her victory over Monica Niculescu has seen her make the round of 16 twice in Grand Slams this year, having also done so at the Australian Open.

All in all, it could make for a memorable encounter at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nadal has dropped the first set in each of his last two matches. It took over two hours for him to complete two sets with Leonardo Mayer in Round 3, but a strong finish in the final two ensured he was not on the court for too much longer, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

The Grand Slam's official Twitter feed shared one of the superlative efforts the Spaniard produced during his victory:

Dolgopolov knocked out Tomas Berdych in Round 2 and dropped just five games as he brushed Viktor Troicki aside in Round 3, so he's well-placed to capitalise if Nadal gets off to another slow start.

The world No. 1 has finished strongly in all three of his matches so far, though, and another will give him an excellent chance of progressing yet again.