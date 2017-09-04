NFL Week 1 Picks: Early Predictions for All Season Openers

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season brings some interesting games to the table.

Two of the NFL's best offenses will face off in Nashville, Tennessee. Perennial playoff teams play in Green Bay, Wisconsin. And two division rivals who played two of 2016's best regular-season games do battle in Texas.

Here's a look at some picks and analysis for each Week 1 matchup.

Week 1 Picks

New England 35, Kansas City 17

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots were big favorites heading into their home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, with cornerback Stephen Nelson going on the injured reserve list, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star, quarterback Tom Brady could lead a blowout on opening night as he finds wideouts Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan deep downfield.

Buffalo 16, New York Jets 6

How are the New York Jets going to score this year? The offense looked anemic in the preseason, and now they head to western New York in a tough environment against a divisional opponent to start the season.

The Bills offense doesn't look like it will be very good on paper, but they have one of the best running backs in the league in LeSean McCoy. He'll lead Buffalo to a low-scoring win.

Atlanta 28, Chicago 13

Without No. 1 wideout Cameron Meredith, the Chicago Bears are going to struggle moving the ball through the air. Their best weapon is running back Jordan Howard, but if the high-octane Atlanta Falcons jump out to an early lead, then he'll be a non-factor. The guess here is that happens and that the Falcons cruise to victory.

Houston 24, Jacksonville 3

This is a nightmare opening game for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston Texans pass-rushers J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney may sack Jags quarterback Blake Bortles a few times each.

Unless running back Leonard Fournette, who has been dealing with a foot injury, puts the team on his back, the Texans defense should dominate at home.

Philadelphia 24, Washington 23

The matchup to watch will be Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. Expect them to battle to a draw, but the difference here should be Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has looked great in preseason games and might be primed for a breakout year.

Arizona 24, Detroit 17

Running back David Johnson has the potential to accrue 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He'll be playing in a comfortable indoor environment against a so-so defense.

If the Lions stack the box against Johnson, then wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has a good matchup himself, will have a field day.

Ultimately, expect Arizona to have a good offensive day en route to a seven-point win.

Tennessee 35, Oakland 27

This will be the shootout of the week, and it also might be a future playoff matchup this year.

The Tennessee and Oakland offenses might be top-five units, led by two of the best quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota and David Carr.

The difference here will be the Tennessee run game led by DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. They'll be able to control possession and sustain long drives at home, keeping the Raiders offense on the sideline.

Still, expect Carr to have a good day as he connects with wide receiver Amari Cooper early and often.

Tampa Bay 20, Miami 17

Expect to see a heavy dose of Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi all season, including the Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the other side, wide receiver Mike Evans is a prime candidate to lead the entire NFL in targets. In the end, give the edge to the 6'5", 225-pound Evans, who will be very tough for Miami to stop.

Cincinnati 17, Baltimore 16

This game will be a typical AFC North slog featuring very physical play and a shortage of touchdowns. But the best player on the field is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who is a matchup nightmare for any team in the league.

He'll be the difference in this one after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh 31, Cleveland 20

Don't sleep on the Cleveland Browns this year. The offensive line is quite good, and the defense looks like it might have serious potential.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer should infuse some much-needed energy in the offense, so expect Cleveland to have a better-than-expected season.

The Browns will hang with Pittsburgh at home, but the Steelers are just too tough. They'll pull away late for the win.

L.A. Rams 24, Indianapolis 10

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is probably going to miss Week 1, so the significant edge goes to the Los Angeles Rams, whose defense should overwhelm an Indy offense that relies heavily on Luck to lead the way.

However, if Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald doesn't end his holdout before the season starts, this game will be closer.

Seattle 31, Green Bay 24

This pick is strictly based on the matchup: How will the Green Bay Packers pass defense stop the Seattle Seahawks pass game? Unless the Packers front seven gets to quarterback Russell Wilson, it's going to be a long day for Green Bay's secondary.

The problem for them is that Wilson might be the best improviser in football, and he and wide receiver Doug Baldwin have an excellent rapport. They'll lead Seattle to a key road win.

Carolina 35, San Francisco 10

This is a matchup between a team that's built for a bounce-back season (Carolina) against another team in the first year of a rebuilding process (San Francisco).

The Panthers present a ton of matchup problems for San Francisco on offense. In particular, it's hard to envision anyone being able to stop tight end Greg Olsen, who has three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Carolina should win easily.

New York Giants 20, Dallas 13

If Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott does not play this game, then it's going to be hard for his team to move the ball against one of the best defenses in football.

With Elliott on the field, Dallas only managed 26 points in two games last year. Without him, they will struggle to score in the teens.

Minnesota 21, New Orleans 20

It seems like there's an exciting rookie running back everywhere you look this year, and the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook is no exception. He might be the missing piece the Vikings need to make the postseason after starting 5-0 and falling to 8-8 last year.

Expect him to be the difference in a close matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver 14

Numerous sharp analysts are high on the Los Angeles Chargers this year, including Evan Silva of Rotoworld and Mike Clay of ESPN. They are a well-rounded team that could win a division that looks to be weaker than last year on paper.

Although the Broncos defense is still formidable, their offense is going to have a lot of trouble moving the ball against Joey Bosa and the Chargers D. That will be the difference in a road win for Los Angeles.