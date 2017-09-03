Stacy Lewis Donates Cambia Portland Classic Earnings to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Stacy Lewis' generosity paid off in a big way for the city of Houston on Sunday.

Lewis finished her victory at the Cambia Portland Classic with a three-under 69, moving her total score to 20-under par for the tournament. She outlasted In Gee Chun by one stroke, and KPMG Stacy Lewis noted the victor will donate her winnings to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund in her hometown:

According to Jason Sobel of ESPN.com, Lewis announced she would donate her tournament paycheck before the tournament even started. She proceeded to win the event and the $195,000 prize that goes with it.

"You try not to think about the finish line and what could happen tomorrow, but it would definitely be up there with a major," Lewis said Saturday after ending the third round with a three-stroke lead, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"It would be probably one of my most special wins, just to be able to do this for the people in Texas and do it, too, when everybody is watching. I kind of put all the eyeballs on me and put some pressure on myself, so it's nice to kind of see myself performing, too."

She performed well under pressure and started strong with four birdies and a bogey in the first seven holes. Lewis then used a run of notable consistency down the stretch with 11 straight pars to end her round, the last of which came on a short putt to win the tournament.

It was her first victory since 2014 and couldn't have come at a better time for Houston.