FSU QB Deondre Francois Reportedly out for Season with Leg Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Florida State's worst fears were realized Sunday. The injury to quarterback Deondre Francois is reportedly set to cost him the full 2017 season.

According to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, the sophomore suffered a patella tendon injury and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

He was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 24-7 loss to Alabama.

Francois suffered a sack at the hands of Ronnie Harrison and was carted off the field. He had an up-and-down game prior to the injury, throwing for 210 yards and a touchdown to go with two interceptions.

Florida State entered the year as the No. 3 team in the country and the quarterback play was a big reason why. The ACC Rookie of the Year finished last season with 3,350 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns, plus five scores on the ground.

However, the team will now have to figure out how to survive without its top offensive player.

Junior J.J. Cosentino could be the next man up despite limited experience, although the team will likely turn to freshman James Blackman as the starter going forward. The 3-star player was considered the No. 15 passer in the 2017 class by Scout.com, although he possesses plenty of upside.

Bryan Fisher of College Football Talk believes Blackman is the best option to lead the team:

The Seminoles' next game is Saturday against Louisiana Monroe.