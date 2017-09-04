NBA Rumors: Latest Free Agency Buzz Surrounding Jason Terry, Josh Smith and More

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While there aren't many game-changing players still available on the free-agent market, there are still noteworthy veterans who can help a team next season.

These additions aren't likely to come with a press conference or even many headlines, but over the course of an 82-game season plus playoffs, those on the end of a bench could make a significant difference. The best front offices are the ones who are always on the lookout for ways to improve.

Here is a look at a few potential under-the-radar signings that could happen before the start of the season.

Jason Terry Returning to Milwaukee

Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks consider themselves a contender in the East, but they are significantly younger than other top squads. Keeping a veteran with plenty of playoff experience goes a long way.

This is what Jason Terry provided last year and could contribute once again despite his advanced age.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal-Times, re-signing Terry "figures to be the next move" after waiving Spencer Hawes.

The 39-year-old averaged just 4.1 points per game, the lowest of his 18-year career, but he still averaged 18.4 minutes in 74 games. He also shot 42.7 percent from three-point range, helping spread the floor for others to make plays.

Of course, his numbers weren't necessarily the biggest story, as he was named "Teammate of the Year" for Milwaukee, via the NBPA.

Age aside, this is the type of person you want on your team, and it seems like he should remain with Milwaukee.

Josh Smith Making a Comeback

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

While Josh Smith is almost 10 years younger than Terry, there are bigger question marks surrounding the wing after not playing all of last season.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on his podcast that Smith and Chase Budinger recently worked out for the New Orleans Pelicans (h/t Jack Maloney of CBS Sports).

Smith bounced around to three different teams in two years from 2014-16 before sitting out all of 2016-17, but front offices certainly remember when he was an impact player in his prime. In nine years with the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 15.3 ppg while playing high-level defense all over the court.

Perhaps more importantly, the Pelicans might be desperate for help on the wing, with Solomon Hill dealing with a torn hamstring. The team's best option at small forward would be E'Twaun Moore and Jordan Crawford, but both would be undersized for the position in the NBA.

If he is in shape, Smith could fill a major hole while providing help on both ends of the court.

Shabazz Muhammad Possibly Headed to L.A.

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to build their young core, and Shabazz Muhammad could be the next man on board.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the free agent small forward is considering a move to the Lakers. Pincus added that the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans have also been linked to the 24-year-old.

Muhammad was set to be a restricted free agent this summer, but the Timberwolves rescinded their offer, allowing him to be free to sign with any team in the league.

There was plenty of initial interest, with Alex Kennedy of Basketball Insiders reporting six teams involved at the end of July. However, this didn't lead to a deal, causing Muhammad to look elsewhere.

This leaves the Lakers as one of the few teams with cap space and a possible role for the young player, who has appeared in 160 games over the last two seasons. He averaged 9.9 ppg off the bench last year, shooting a respectable 48.2 percent from the field.

With Los Angeles in need of extra scoring, Muhammad could be a quality fit for next season and possibly beyond.