Liberty Cancels Monday Classes After Stunning Upset vs. Baylor

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Liberty Flames went on the road and stunned the Baylor Bears with a 48-45 victory Saturday, but the university's students may be the biggest winners.

Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated noted Sunday that Liberty President Jerry Falwell announced classes would be canceled for Monday after the massive upset. Falwell shared the announcement on his Twitter page, and the crowd was more than delighted:

The Liberty students can largely thank their school's explosive offense for the day off, which was led by quarterback Stephen Calvert. He finished 44-of-60 throwing for 447 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, which forced defensive backs into coverage and created rushing lanes for Carrington Mosley.

Mosley took advantage with 122 yards on the ground, although it was Calvert who scored the Flames' only rushing touchdown.

Baylor's inability to stop the FCS attack doesn't portend well for the upcoming Big 12 slate when it will face a number of potent offenses, including those of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

As for Liberty, it will next take the field on Sept. 9 for its home opener against Morehead State in front of appreciative students coming off a short week after Monday's day off from classes.