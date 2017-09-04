Jeremy Langford Reportedly Signs Ravens Contract After 2 Seasons with Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly added depth to the running back rotation of their practice squad Monday when they signed Jeremy Langford to a new deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

This comes after the Chicago Bears announced they waived Langford before the 2017 regular season rather than keep him as the second back behind Jordan Howard. Chicago drafted the Michigan State product in the fourth round in 2015 and saw him as the starter entering the 2016 campaign, but Howard eventually surpassed him following an ankle injury.

Langford was solid as a rookie with 537 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in 2015, but he tallied just 200 rushing yards and four touchdown runs as he took a back seat to Howard in the rotation last season.

His lack of game-changing explosiveness was one issue, as he notched just 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie and 3.2 last year while the Bears struggled through two straight losing efforts.

However, he was a capable performer on passing downs, posting a combined 421 receiving yards in his first two years in the league.

Langford joins his new team in the middle of his theoretical prime at just 25 years old. He also has plenty of on-field experience as a primary contributor in the early stages of his career and could provide a power surge from the backfield on short-yardage downs if needed.