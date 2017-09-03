    J.J. Wilcox Traded to Steelers for Draft Pick After Buccaneers Sign T.J. Ward

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 27: J.J. Wilcox #27 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to create a roster spot for safety T.J. Ward and reportedly did so by trading defensive back J.J. Wilcox to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

    According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the Buccaneers sent Wilcox and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to make space for Ward.

    James Palmer of NFL Network first reported Tampa Bay was signing Ward, and Josina Anderson of ESPN noted it was a one-year deal.

    Tampa Bay brought Wilcox aboard this offseason after Bradley McDougald joined the Seattle Seahawks, but the former never saw the field for the team during a regular-season game.

    He was a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the first four seasons of his career and tallied 49 combined tackles with an interception last year. Three of his five career picks came during the 2014 campaign, although Laine explained he is more known for his physicality than his pure pass-defense skills and called him "a thumper."

    Wilcox will provide depth to a Steelers secondary that finished a middling 16th in the league in passing yards allowed per game last season.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Cut RB Williams in Surprise Move

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Le'Veon Offers Fan a Trip to Game for Holdout Support

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Redskins Talk Cravens Out of Retiring

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AP Wants to Stick It to Vikes in Opener

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com