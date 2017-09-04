Final Win-Loss Predictions for Washington Redskins' 2017 ScheduleSeptember 4, 2017
Final Win-Loss Predictions for Washington Redskins' 2017 Schedule
A tough division, along with an even tougher slate of games outside the NFC East, means the Washington Redskins face an uphill battle making the playoffs for the third time in three seasons in 2017.
The positives for the Burgundy and Gold are a revamped defense, stouter and more talented along the front seven. Offensively, this team still boasts scoring potential, but it is more about potential than established talent following major changes at wide receiver and running back.
A bigger issue may be having to rely on incumbents far from settled. In particular, quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing a second-straight year under a franchise tag.
Worse still for Cousins, his best weapon, tight end Jordan Reed, underwent a tumultuous offseason riddled with injuries. The fate of the Redskins will depend on how Cousins adapts to the challenges awaiting him this season.
Find out how the season should play out for Washington with a final win-loss prediction for every game on the schedule.
Week 1: Home vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Prediction: Win 27-20
There's a lot to like about how the Philadelphia Eagles are shaping up their roster. The franchise is led by a youthful quarterback in Carson Wentz, a precocious passer receiving tutelage from an astute young head coach in Doug Pederson.
The Eagles have wisely given the face of the franchise more weapons this offseason. Wideouts Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery can stretch any secondary deep.
Their vertical speed will open up the underneath for tight ends Zach Ertz, Brent Celek and Trey Burton, as well as running backs Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.
The Eagles have everything they need to be one of the NFL's top offenses in 2017. Therefore, Philly will offer a stern test of Washington's new-look D'.
It's a test the Redskins can pass thanks to several matchup advantages. The most notable features cornerbacks Josh Norman, Bashuad Breeland and Kendall Fuller against Smith and Jeffery.
Washington should also be able to matchup well against Ertz and Co., since newcomers safety D.J. Swearinger and inside linebacker Zach Brown have greater range in underneath coverage.
A retooled defensive line should also shut down LeGarrette Blount, a hard runner, but one past his every down best at 30. In fact, NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks detailed how much Blount has struggled this offseason:
"Blount has a reputation as a tough runner between the tackles, but he has not looked ready to help the team this season, whether it be in the preseason games or training camp practices. Blount has looked slow getting to the line of scrimmage, and has totaled just 2.8 yards per carry this preseason on 13 attempts."
A one-dimensional Philly offense will leave Wentz throwing into the strength of the Washington defense, leaving him to be outgunned by Cousins on opening day.
Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams
Prediction: Win, 23-13
Both lines can be the key to beating a familiar face when the Redskins meet the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 2. The familiar face in question is Sean McVay, Washington's offensive coordinator the past three seasons.
McVay has some intriguing pieces to work with in L.A., notably promising duo running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams also made two smart moves to improve the passing game when they signed polished route-runner Robert Woods in free agency and traded for explosive wideout Sammy Watkins.
As he did in Washington, McVay will move these playmakers around, particularly Watkins, to isolate coverage and create mismatches. Even so, the success of the Rams' offense will still depend on Gurley.
The third-year back is under pressure to produce after a dismal 2016 where his numbers slipped, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times: "In 16 games, he rushed for 885 yards in 278 carries. His longest run covered 24 yards. He averaged only 3.2 yards per carry."
Stopping Gurley is something the Redskins should feel confident about after adding to their D-line this offseason. This is the type of game Jonathan Allen was drafted 17th overall to help win, the type of game Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain were given big free-agency bucks to dominate.
Slowing down Gurley will stymie McVay's grand design on offense. Yet the game will hinge on Washington's ability to protect Cousins against the pressure from a Wade Phillips-coached defense.
Phillips has brought his blitz-happy, one-gap 3-4 to L.A., a move sure to make rush end Robert Quinn and D-tackle Aaron Donald even more destructive. The Rams will send pressure from both sides and up the middle all at once on Phillips' watch.
It will be up to Washington line coach Bill Callahan to make sure a group suspect during preseason is ready to boss the trenches in this one. If so, the Redskins will have too much talent on both sides of the ball for the rebuilding Rams.
Week 3: Home vs. Oakland Raiders
Prediction: Loss, 31-27
If the Eagles will try and test the Redskins' secondary in Week 1, the Oakland Raiders are sure to give it a stern examination in the season's third week.
The Silver and Black have been searching for ways to get better defensively this offseason, but are still heavily reliant on their passing game. Fortunately, rocket-armed quarterback Derek Carr still has two wide receivers as good as Amari Copper and Michael Crabtree to aim for.
Unlike the straight-line speed Norman and Breeland will face from Smith and Jeffery in Week 1, Oakland's pass-catching stars will pose a different challenge. Both are intelligent and nuanced route-runners who can beat coverage in a variety of ways.
Carr can also aim for dynamic tight end Jared Cook this season. The Redskins know all about Cook's flair for the big play after the 30-year-old burned them for six catches, 105 yards and a score in Week 11 of last season as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Carr and Co. will put up points on Washington, but the Redskins should also move the ball. Oakland's defense is still suspect in the secondary and at linebacker.
However, what the Raiders do have is explosive front-line pass-rushers in Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin. They could force some critical turnovers from Cousins to decide this one and put Washington's first L on the board.
Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs
Prediction: Loss, 24-17
Yet another test of Washington's ability to protect the passer will come in Week 4, courtesy of a star-studded Kansas City Chiefs defense.
Few teams in the NFL boast a pair of edge-rushers as capable as Dee Ford and the awesome Justin Houston. The Chiefs are also strong up front, even after letting hulking nose tackle Dontari Poe join the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Poe is gone, but KC can still rely on Allen Bailey, Chris Jones and Bennie Logan. Dealing with relentless pressure is common when facing the Chiefs, a problem compounded by their talent in the secondary.
Safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters will pounce on any errant or rushed throws from a besieged Cousins. The bad news for opponents on the Chiefs' 2017 schedule is this loaded defensive unit is finally healthy, according to Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.
Kansas City's D' just matches up well with the Redskins. It will be enough for the Chiefs to put a second-straight defeat on Washington.
Week 6: Home vs. San Francisco 49ers
Prediction: Win, 34-17
Chronic problems at quarterback, as well as too many changes on defense, will doom the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Those issues will undermine the best efforts of another former Redskins offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan, to put one over on his ex-employers.
Shanahan is a bold offensive play-caller and one of the more imaginative designers of plays in the league. Yet there's only so much a creative mind can do when Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard are the quarterbacks.
Not even the presence of yet another former member of the Burgundy and Gold, record-breaking wideout Pierre Garcon, will help.
It means the primary focus of Washington's beefed up front seven will be to shut down the famed Shanahan zone-rushing attack. Considering the Redskins have run some version of the same scheme since 2010, they are better equipped than most to exploit its weaknesses.
Washington's own offense should find joy against a San Fran defense where talent looks like being wasted in the wrong scheme. Quite why the 49ers want to play a 4-3 when they are loaded with rush linebackers such as Elvis Dumervil, Aaron Lynch and Eli Harold, is anybody's guess.
Cousins and his supporting cast can work over a D-line defined by size, thanks to tackles DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and third-overall pick Solomon Thomas, but short on speed.
Week 7: at Philadelphia Eagles
Prediction: Loss, 28-21
The Eagles can gain a measure of revenge when this division rivalry resumes in Week 7. It won't help the Redskins' cause to be going against a defense equipped to make them one-dimensional on the road.
In particular, Philly's defensive line should quickly develop into one of football's most formidable thanks to the offseason trade netting Timmy Jernigan from the Baltimore Ravens.
Jernigan is a versatile game-wrecker in the trenches, one able to shoot through single gaps or occupy double teams. He will make fellow tackle Fletcher Cox, a perennial thorn in the Redskins' side, even more effective.
Getting Jernigan up to speed hasn't been easy, though, according to Turron Davenport of USA Today Sport's Eagles Wire: "While he has flashed signs of being able to dominate in the new defense, Jernigan is still getting acclimated to a change of philosophy from the defenses that he’s played in since college at Florida State and with his first team, the Ravens."
Yet Jernigan should be up to speed by Week 7. It will be bad news for Rob Kelley and a Washington ground game entering the season with a lot to prove after two years of middling output.
Kelley and rookie fourth-rounder Samaje Perine's straight-ahead style won't work against a defense this stout in the middle. Without the balance afforded by productive running, Cousins will have to air it out too often on the road.
The result will be turnovers and missed opportunities to keep the chains moving at key times. A Philadelphia offense better prepared to avoid Norman and Breeland this time around will take full advantage.
Week 8: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys
Prediction: Win, 24-20
Ezekiel Elliott should be back for the Dallas Cowboys in time for the visit to FedExField in Week 8, despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his proposed six-game suspension.
If Elliott is just back from suspension, facing the Redskins could be his first duty of the season A likely rusty runner should prove easy pickings for a Washington defense hopefully up to speed and playing to its talent level by this point in the season.
Swarming on Elliott is the key to stopping the Cowboys, despite quarterback Dak Prescott shocking the football world a year ago. Prescott won't catch the Redskins by surprise this season, though.
Another thing the Cowboys won't do is make life uncomfortable for Cousins, not without the aid of the type of standout pass-rusher the Dallas defense lacks. Having Damontre Moore and Randy Gregory suspended will only increase the burden on converted D-tackle Tyrone Crawford and rookie Taco Charlton to bring heat off the edges.
It won't be easy for either to generate pressure against Washington's bookend tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses.
So long as head coach Jay Gruden gives the soft underbelly of the Cowboys' defense a healthy dose of Kelley and Perine, Cousins will have the time he needs to pick an old rival apart.
Week 9: at Seattle Seahawks
Prediction: Loss, 21-16
It's been three seasons since the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, but this is still a team defined by a fearsome defense. In fact, Seattle's D' has rarely been as loaded as it is entering the 2017 NFL season.
Familiar faces remain, meaning the line is still led by Michael Bennett, the most versatile and destructive front-line weapon in the game. Edge-rushers Cliff Avril and Frank Clark can also alter the course of games.
The Seattle defensive front got even better after the trade with the New York Jets to acquire tackle Sheldon Richardson. There is just too much talent up front any team to contain, with the Redskins no different in Week 9.
Then there will be the not-so small matter of seeing how Washington's refreshed group of receivers fare against arguably the most capable secondary of football's modern era. In particular, the matchup between shutdown cornerback Richard Sherman and Terrelle Pryor Sr., the receiver the Redskins are counting on to replace DeSean Jackson, will be intriguing.
Pryor only having one season's worth of experience at the position will be a definite disadvantage against a veteran like Sherman, even though the former's 6'4", 223-pound frame should see him matchup physically with Seattle's 6'3", 195-pound ace cover man.
Defensively, Washington's ability to cover short-range targets in space is sure to be tested. The Seahawks can exploit holes in the zones with tight end Jimmy Graham, slot receiver Tyler Lockett and running back C.J. Prosise.
If Brown, Swearinger and rookie outside linebacker Ryan Anderson falter in space, the Redskins will struggle to keep quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle's offense out of the end zone.
Week 10: Home vs. Minnesota Vikings
Prediction: Win, 18-17
Expect a nail-biter when the Minnesota Vikings visit FedExField in Week 10. A defensive struggle seems likely between two teams entering the season with question marks on offense.
The Redskins' question marks are well-known. They include wondering whether a porous running game will spark into life and offer the necessary support to a passing attack reliant on a quarterback playing in a contract year, throwing to a group of receivers short on experience and big plays.
Those vulnerabilities could prove fatal against a Minnesota defense outstanding along the front seven. The Redskins must find ways to move behemoth tackle Linval Joseph along the interior, while controlling end Everson Griffen and rush linebacker Anthony Barr off the edges.
Speaking of pressure, Washington's biggest concern on offense will be finding an answer to the array of A-gap pressures favored by Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. A-gap blitzing could prove the Achilles heel of a Washington O-line likely to start either converted guard Spencer Long or sixth-round pick Chase Roullier at center.
It doesn't help when the Redskins lack a running back adept in pass protection, a vital requirement for countering the double A-gap blitz.
Similar uncertainty is evident on a Vikings' offense led by Sam Bradford at quarterback. Bradford being under center means there is little chance of this team pushing the ball vertically against Washington's gifted cornerbacks.
Not being able to stretch the field will hinder rookie running back Dalvin Cook, who will find the going tough against a rapidly improving Redskins defensive front led by eye-catching rookie Allen.
There won't be much to separate the two, but the Redskins should get the ball last and position kicker Dustin Hopkins to be the game-winner.
Week 11: at New Orleans Saints
Prediction: Loss, 33-28
One week removed from being embroiled in an old fashioned defensive struggle, the Redskins will come up just short in a classic shootout when they face the high-powered New Orleans Saints on the road.
The Saints have an offense capable of dissecting opponents through the air, but maybe better equipped to dominate on the ground for the first time in a while. Such dominance should be a given from running backs Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram.
Both can rip off big plays between the tackles and could wear down the Redskins by pounding away behind a mammoth offensive line. Peterson and Ingram's success on the ground will create play-action opportunities for quarterback Drew Brees, who still has some playmakers to throw to, most notably wideout Michael Thomas and tight end Coby Fleener.
The latter is a player who can cause Washington's defensive backfield a ton of problems. Specifically, Fleener's vertical speed in the seams will challenge the Redskins's suspect rotation at safety.
It's a situation not helped by the apparent desire of Su'a Cravens to retire. A prospective starter in 2017, Cravens had to be talked out of walking away from the game by team president Bruce Allen, per Mike Jones of the Washington Post.
As things stand, Cravens, Washington's second-round pick in 2016, has been placed on the exempt list while he attempts to "resolve personal issues," according to Jones.
It's one more question mark about a position so often in a state of flux for the Redskins in recent years. Further problems here will surely be exploited by Fleener, who torched Washington's defense for 127 yards and two touchdowns on four catches in Week 13 of the 2014 season while with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cousins and Reed will help the Redskins keep pace in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but the Saints will ultimately have too much firepower.
Week 12: Home vs. New York Giants
Prediction: Win, 23-21
The New York Giants may be the most talented team in the NFC. They boast an offense led by quarterback Eli Manning and a trio of quality wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall.
Defensively, Big Blue are as solid as they've been at any time during this millennium. The line is outstanding, underpinned by tackles Damon Harrison and rookie Dalvin Tomlinson, who will ensure plenty of one-on-one matchups for pass-rushers Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul.
Things are just as strong in a secondary led by all-action safety Landon Collins and cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
Yet as good as these Giants are, the Redskins usually find a way to win at least one of these matchups, no matter the disparity in talent between the two division rivals. Even when the Giants last won a Super Bowl, back in 2011, the Redskins managed to do the double over the eventual world champions.
Washington won a close one on the road in Week 3 last season, in a game highlighted by Norman's now familiar tussles with Beckham. Expect the Redskins to frustrate the Giants again, this time at FedExField.
Norman can rattle Beckham, while a healthy Fuller could provide an answer to Shepard's threat from the slot.
More important, a New York running game still suspect, despite rookie fourth-rounder Wayne Gallman joining second-year back Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen, will struggle to get on track.
It means outside linebackers Ryan Kerrigan, Junior Galette, Anderson and Preston Smith will get to tee off on Manning, still the best way to beat the Giants.
Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys
Prediction: Loss, 24-22
Few rivalries are as tightly contested as the one between the Redskins and Cowboys. Splitting the series has been a common theme, with each earning a win over the other during the same season twice in the last three years.
It will become three out of four when some late heroics from Prescott help the Cowboys snatch a late win at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. Keeping the former Mississippi State product in the pocket will prove tricky for the Redskins, just as it did last season when Prescott scampered for 39 yards and a touchdown to key a home win in Week 12.
Prescott ad-libing for big plays will undermine an otherwise solid and committed effort from the Redskins on both sides of the ball. The defense can again roll the shutters down on Elliott, while Norman's battle with old enemy Dez Bryant won't be lacking in entertainment.
Offensively, Reed will continue his personal quest to shred the Dallas defense after catching 15 passes for 165 yards and a pair of scores in two games against the Cowboys in 2016.
Yet just like last year, Reed's best efforts will be for naught after a late, late show seals a vital win for the Cowboys.
Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers
Prediction: Win, 28-24
Whether in Los Angeles or San Diego, there just always seems to be something fragile about the Chargers. A team long on talent but short on achievement can usually blame costly injuries for the failure to reach its full potential.
The 2017 season already looks no different, with top draft pick wide receiver Mike Williams beset by injury this offseason. Meanwhile, second-rounder guard Forrest Lamp is already on season-ending injured reserve.
It's the state of the offensive line in front of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers that should give the Redskins the most hope for springing an upset in Week 14.
Not only is Lamp down, but the Chargers' front is set to be anchored by ultra-brittle left tackle Russell Okung. He's completed a full season just once during a seven-year career.
Getting to Rivers will be key, and something well within the scope of a Washington defense with better pass-rushing options than a year ago. Not only will Allen and McClain make a difference, so will Galette, the veteran who registered 22 sacks in his final couple of seasons with the New Orleans Saints, before missing the last two years with injury.
Applying consistent pressure on Rivers will dovetail well with a ball-control offense able to work over a Chargers defense transitioning to a 4-3 under new coordinator Gus Bradley.
Overall, the Redskins should make enough big plays on both sides of the ball to leave L.A. will a vital win.
Week 15: Home vs. Arizona Cardinals
Prediction: Win, 23-20
Beating the Arizona Cardinals is all about beating the blitz. The Redskins can manage both in Week 15, thanks to their strength in depth at tight end.
Washington wisely opted to keep four tight ends on the 53-man roster, per Stephen Czarda of the team's official website. Having Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle will allow the Redskins to overload the line of scrimmage to help deal with dangerous Cardinals edge-rushers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.
No team blitzes as often or as well as the Cardinals, thanks in large part to Golden and Jones. It also helps when defensive coordinator James Bettcher consistently makes creative use of his game-wreckers up front.
Yet showing the Cards two-tight end sets and hitting some quick hitters behind the blitz can slow this rush down. Not only do the Redskins have the tight ends to execute such a plan, they also have the short-range weapons in slot receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Chris Thompson to burn the Arizona D' on hot reads.
With Norman able to shut down Larry Fitzgerald, Washington's defense can focus all its efforts on stopping dual-threat running back David Johnson. Having Brown, a Pro Bowler last season, spy Johnson would be a smart ploy from defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.
Games against a team as well-coached as the Bruce Arians-led Cardinals will always be close, but the Redskins can create the right matchups to earn another notable W.
Week 16: Home vs. Denver Broncos
Prediction: Win, 24-16
A team with enough problems at quarterback to justify bringing Brock Osweiller back into the fold, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, will find itself in trouble at FedExField in Week 16.
There is nothing convincing about the Denver Broncos' options under center. Trevor Siemian is being given another go, but former first-round pick Paxton Lynch still isn't deemed ready, so Osweiller is back in town, despite being cut by two teams in a year.
At this point in the season, the Redskins should expect their revamped defense to have shaped into a burgeoning and formidable unit. The proof will come in how an increasingly marauding front seven shuts down Broncos running backs C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles and Devontae Booker, leaving Siemian to chance his arm against some quality cover men in the secondary.
Stifling a one-dimensional Denver attack will give Cousins and his receivers more chances to exploit a defense far removed from the unit dominant during 2015's Super Bowl run. In particular, Reed, Davis, Crowder and Thompson will help punish the Broncos' tendency to play man coverage at the linebacker level.
As long as Callahan and the men up front can control outside linebackers Von Miller and Shane Ray, Cousins should find big plays over the middle against a coverage scheme weakened following the decision to release versatile safety T.J. Ward.
Week 17: at New York Giants
Prediction: Loss 17-14
The Giants defense will be too strong for Cousins and Co. in the season's final week, inflicting a narrow but costly defeat to likely keep the Burgundy and Gold out of the playoffs for another year.
Both defense will be on top at MetLife Stadium, but Big Blue's unit will make the decisive stops when it counts. Those efforts will give an offense with an edge in personnel enough chances to win the game late on.
As has become the norm in recent vintages of this long-standing rivalry, Norman's battle with Beckham will be the biggest subplot. Yet how Washington's offensive line stands up to Vernon and Pierre-Paul will prove more significant.
Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will also turn up the heat on the Redskins' front five by dialling up his trademark array of fire-zone pressures. New York's pass rush will swarm on Cousins, who is also likely to rue the lack of support from a running game suffocated by Harrison.
A seventh loss will have dire implications for Washington in a crowded NFC playoff picture.
Redskins Staring at 9-7 Finish
There are just too many question marks about this Redskins team to believe anything other than 9-7 is the ceiling for 2017. Of all the imponderables, the biggest will be Cousins and how he fares with new receivers.
The results in preseason weren't particularly encouraging in this area. Not being able to count on the prolific efficiency of a passing game ranked second in the NFL a year ago will put the spotlight on a struggling offensive line and running game.
Drafting Perine in the fourth round won't be enough to generate the significant improvement needed on the ground.
Defensively, things do look better, a fact sure to be proved out as the campaign progresses. However, the picture at safety remains murky, especially with the situation regarding Cravens.
When you put these question marks together with an unforgiving schedule, featuring games against NFC playoff hopefuls the Vikings, Cardinals and Saints, as well as the tough AFC West, the Redskins will struggle to reach the postseason.