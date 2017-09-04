Final Win-Loss Predictions for Washington Redskins' 2017 Schedule

0 of 17

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

A tough division, along with an even tougher slate of games outside the NFC East, means the Washington Redskins face an uphill battle making the playoffs for the third time in three seasons in 2017.

The positives for the Burgundy and Gold are a revamped defense, stouter and more talented along the front seven. Offensively, this team still boasts scoring potential, but it is more about potential than established talent following major changes at wide receiver and running back.

A bigger issue may be having to rely on incumbents far from settled. In particular, quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing a second-straight year under a franchise tag.

Worse still for Cousins, his best weapon, tight end Jordan Reed, underwent a tumultuous offseason riddled with injuries. The fate of the Redskins will depend on how Cousins adapts to the challenges awaiting him this season.

Find out how the season should play out for Washington with a final win-loss prediction for every game on the schedule.