Cancer Survivor David Quessenberry Re-Signed to Texans Practice Squad

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry is reportedly back with the Houston Texans as a member of the practice squad.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the Texans re-signed him to their practice squad Sunday.

This comes after Wilson and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Saturday the team elected to release the guard in "an emotional decision," noting he "is a cancer survivor who bravely battled his way back onto the field" after non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Wilson and McClain noted Quessenberry went through chemotherapy and radiation therapy and was declared cancer-free in April.

He entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Texans in the 2013 draft but is yet to play in a regular-season contest. He was on the injured reserve as a rookie and then the non-football illness list since 2015.

"Absolutely," he said when asked if he wanted to join the practice squad following Houston's decision to release him, per Wilson and McClain. "I want to be in Houston."

The Texans will open their 2017 season on Sept. 10 with an AFC South clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.