C.J. Spiller Reportedly Signs Contract with Chiefs Day After Release

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed running back C.J. Spiller on Sunday, a day after they released him as part of their 53-man roster cuts.

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported the news.

Spiller, 30, spent camp with the Chiefs after splitting the 2016 season between the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. He recorded just six carries for 18 yards and has not had 100 carries in a season since 2013.

Kansas City needed running back depth after Spencer Ware suffered a knee injury that's expected to keep him out for most if not all of the 2017 season. Rookie Kareem Hunt will likely be the starter, and Charcandrick West will be his backup.

It's unclear why the Chiefs released Spiller only to bring him back the next day. As a vested veteran, his salary will become fully guaranteed if he's on the Week 1 roster. Perhaps the new deal will be a little more favorable for Kansas City, but it's unlikely—he signed with the Chiefs in February for just $980,000.

It's more likely Kansas City anticipated a running back with a higher upside would become available on the open market and brought Spiller back after it didn't find anyone to its liking.