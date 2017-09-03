    Jeremy Langford Waived by Bears After 2 Seasons with Franchise

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 31: Jeremy Langford #33 of the Chicago Bears runs against the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears waived running back Jeremy Langford on Sunday as they continue finalizing their 53-man roster.

    Langford, 25, spent his first two NFL seasons with the Bears. He recorded 200 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

