Jeremy Langford Waived by Bears After 2 Seasons with Franchise

The Chicago Bears waived running back Jeremy Langford on Sunday as they continue finalizing their 53-man roster.

Langford, 25, spent his first two NFL seasons with the Bears. He recorded 200 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

