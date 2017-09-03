France Held to 0-0 Draw vs. Luxembourg in 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

France Held to 0-0 Draw vs. Luxembourg in 2018 FIFA World Cup QualifyingSeptember 3, 2017
France were held to an embarrassing 0-0 draw with bottom side Luxembourg in FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse on Sunday.
The draw puts France back on top of Group A, following Sweden's 4-0 win over Belarus earlier, but it means they are just one point clear with two games left to play.
France coach Didier Deschamps made just one change to the side that beat Netherlands 4-0 on Thursday, bringing in Kylian Mbappe for Kingsley Coman:
Equipe de France @equipedefrance
Voici les 11 joueurs qui débuteront ce #FRALUX 👊 RDV à 20h45 sur @TF1 ! https://t.co/iPopq8wuTD2017-9-3 17:43:26
Despite naming an attacking lineup, with Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar and Mbappe all starting, France failed to break the deadlock in the first half despite dominating proceedings.
The first real chance for the hosts fell to Griezmann, after great work by Mbappe, but he could not keep his shot down and fired well over the crossbar.
The visitors continued to press, however, with Mbappe at the heart of their best moves and doing enough to impress Goal’s Robin Bairner:
Robin Bairner @RBairner
France have now created about 5 clear openings in as many minutes. Mbappe the star so far. Luxembourg hanging on.2017-9-3 19:02:28
The Paris Saint-Germain star was looking particularly impressive in possession, showcasing his dribbling ability out on the right, as noted by Squawka:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
It's fair to say Kylian Mbappe is wreaking havoc against Luxembourg so far. https://t.co/7mHo9KOhg62017-9-3 19:10:09
France were not afraid to take aim at the Luxembourg goal, and their first-half dominance was neatly illustrated by Opta:
OptaJean @OptaJean
21 - France have already attempted 21 shots v Luxemburg, their best tally in a first-half since October 2009 v Faroe Islands (21). Lock. https://t.co/7poZpbjiB82017-9-3 19:38:30
The second half continued in much the same fashion, with France still unable to find a way past a stubborn visiting side, which left football writer Daniel Harris critical of Deschamps:
Daniel Harris @DanielHarris
France being held at home by Luxembourg. Has a manager ever got less out of players this good than Deschamps gets out of these?2017-9-3 19:59:41
The France coach then opted to change things on the hour mark, taking off Mbappe and Giroud and bringing on Kingsley Coman and Alexandre Lacazette.
The hosts did go close immediately afterward, with Djibril Sidibe getting on the end of Lemar's cross and heading goalward, but goalkeeper Jonathan Joubert managed to push it around the post.
Substitute Lacazette then almost managed to grab a goal but saw his effort blocked on the line with Luxembourg's defending coming in for praise from Tom Coast at Sport Witness:
Tom Coast @thcoast
The shift this Luxembourg side are putting in defensively is astounding. There's always a foot/head/body in the way.2017-9-3 20:12:57
France then went even closer, with Paul Pogba lashing a shot against the crossbar before the visitors stunned the home crowd by hitting the post through Gerson Rodrigues, much to the delight of football writer Philippe Auclair:
Philippe Auclair @PhilippeAuclair
Luxemburg just hit the post. They've been absolutely magnificent. One of the great performances by a 'small' country. Still 0-0.2017-9-3 20:20:46
Deschamps' men continued to press in the closing stage but were simply unable to find a way past an organised, disciplined and determined visiting team.
Although the draw is unlikely to damage France's World Cup qualification hopes, it will be seen as a disappointment that a team with so much attacking talent could not find a way past a side ranked 136th in the world, according to FIFA, at home.