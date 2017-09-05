Argentina vs. Venezuela: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

DANTE FERNANDEZ/Getty Images

Argentina's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup hang in the balance as they welcome Venezuela in CONMEBOL qualification on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates lie only in fifth place, but need to climb into the top four to guarantee a passage to Russia.

La Albiceleste have won only six matches during qualification, and they have lacked motivation despite their array of world-class players.

Venezuela are bottom of the South American group and should be easy pickings for the hosts in Buenos Aires.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT, fubo.tv

Preview

Messi's face has said it all in recent months with the Argentina shirt on his back. The Barcelona forward has been a picture of discontentment, unable to drive his country forward towards better days.

Argentina's goalless draw with Uruguay in Montevideo left them in the play-off berth in fifth, but Peru, Paraguay and Ecuador are just below them, all within three points.

A victory at home could see Argentina jump up to second if results fall to their advantage.

With only three qualification games remaining, coach Jorge Sampaoli has little time to correct any issues he has identified, and despite the manager putting his faith in his attack, the Argentinians struggle to put the ball in the net.

DANTE FERNANDEZ/Getty Images

Averaging a just one goal a game in the group, Messi and Co. have lost the ability to flex their muscle against the countries from their locality.

Thankfully for Argentina, Venezuela are the perfect house guests as they attempt to grab three points.

One win in 15 underlines the visitors' lack of quality, and even an out of form team should expose their defence.

The latest hurdle should be a simple one, with Messi sharing the stage with Paolo Dybala.

Dybala scored 11 goals in Serie A last term, but he has already hit four this season in the opening weeks, according to WhoScored.com.

Argentina hold their own destiny in their hands at present, but they must prove to their supporters in Buenos Aires they have the desire needed to wear the famous shirt at a World Cup.

Prediction

JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images

Even with their recent woes, considering the opposition and quality, Argentina should skip to a decisive victory on home soil.

Messi's career at international level remains a mixed affair, but the firepower available to Sampaoli should be overwhelming.

Venezuela have conceded 34 goals in qualification, and if Messi delivers his usual standards, the points cannot be in doubt.

A World Cup finals without Argentina and Messi would be a poorer one, and football fans around the planet will hope the hosts prevail on Tuesday night.

Predicted Score: Argentina win 4-0