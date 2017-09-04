NFL Week 1 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The preseason is over, and the NFL will kick off in earnest Thursday night when the Super Bowl champions New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL season opener.

Now that the games are played for championship consideration, we offer our picks for winners and point spread coverage for the first week of the season.

Kansas City at New England

The Patriots open the season as eight-point home favorites over the Chiefs, according to OddsShark. While that may seem a bit high since Andy Reid's team have been in the playoffs each of the past two seasons, it does not look like the visitors have the firepower to hang in if they fall behind early.

A year ago, Tom Brady was suspended through the first four weeks of the season. The Patriots survived that problem and went on to win the Super Bowl. That is not an issue this year, so look for Brady to get off to a sharp start on the night they raise the franchise's fifth Super Bowl banner.

The loss of Julian Edelman through injury will hurt the Patriots this season, but they have more than enough receiving weapons to figure out another plan of attack. Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski and ex-Saint Brandin Cooks should be able to find the open spaces in the Kansas City defense to make a number of big plays.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are likely to play a conservative brand of offense with Alex Smith at quarterback. He is reluctant to throw the ball downfield, and the Patriots will tighten up their defense and challenge him on short- and medium-range passes.

Prediction: Look for the Patriots to gain control of the game by halftime and pull away in the fourth quarter as the Pats get the win and the cover.

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears

The Falcons have been hearing about the Super Bowl hangover since their painful loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and they could feel the effects as the season moves along.

However, it's not likely to be the case against the Bears, who don't have the weapons to compete with the defending NFC champions for 60 minutes. Chicago is turning over its offense to Mike Glennon, however, the former Tampa Bay quarterback is keeping the position warm until rookie Mitchell Trubisky is ready to play.

Glennon is an unproved commodity, and he did nothing during the preseason to give his teammates or coaches confidence that he can do the job on a consistent basis.

Matt Ryan is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, and he can tear apart any defense if his offensive line gives him time. That is not likely to be an issue in this game.

Ryan has a pair of big-play weapons in running back Devonta Freeman and wideout Julio Jones, and the Falcons should be able to jump out to an early lead.

The Bears want to slow the pace of the game down and let second-year running back Jordan Howard have his way with the Atlanta defense, but that is unlikely.

Atlanta is a seven-point road favorite, and the Bears don't appear to be in a position to slow down the Falcons.

Prediction: Atlanta will think about its loss to New England from time to time, but not in the first week of the season. Look for the Falcons to play a strong game and put away the Bears in the early going.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Chargers should be a team in transition as they have moved north to Los Angeles and into their small and temporary home, the Stub Hub Center.

This tiny stadium seats 27,000 (will upgrade to 30,000) and it could leave the Chargers with an inferiority complex. It could also foster an all-for-one attitude that leaves the team with great chemistry.

We believe opponents are going to underrate this team all season, and that includes the Broncos. The Chargers still have Philip Rivers under center and running back Melvin Gordon has the speed to break long plays. The return of wideout Keenan Allen gives the Chargers another big-play element on the outside.

The Broncos will go as far as their defense will take them, as the passing game may not be overly effective with Trevor Siemian at quarterback. He is smart and disciplined, but he is not the kind of quarterback who is going to lead Denver to many comeback victories.

The key in this game is for Rivers to bide his time and take advantage of his opportunities. If he forces the issue and throws the ball into coverage he will get burned, but if he waits for his chances, the Chargers will have a good chance to pull off the road victory as 3.5-point road underdogs.

Prediction: Los Angeles will prove to be the little team that could this season. It starts in Week One as they open the season with a road victory.

Week 1 Point Spreads and Predictions (Point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Matchup, Point Spread, Prediction

Kansas City at New England, NE -8, New England

Atlanta at Chicago, Atl. -7, Atlanta

Jacksonville at Houston, Hou. -5, Houston

Oakland at Tennessee, Tenn. -2, Oakland

New York Jets at Buffalo, Buff. -9.5, NYJ*

Baltimore at Cincinnati, Cin. -3, Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Pitt. -8, Cleveland*

Arizona at Detroit, Ariz. -1.5, Detroit

Tampa Bay at Miami, TB -2.5, Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at Washington, Even, Philadelphia

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Rams, Ind. -3, Los Angeles

Carolina at San Francisco, Car. -5.5, San Francisco*

Seattle at Green Bay, GB -3, Green Bay

New York Giants at Dallas, Dall. -3.5, NYG

New Orleans at Minnesota, Minn. -3.5, New Orleans

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, Den. -3.5, Los Angeles

*-Will cover the spread but fail to win