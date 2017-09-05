Liechtenstein vs. Spain: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

fotopress/Getty Images

Spain take on Liechtenstein on Tuesday at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz. The visitors are three points clear at the top of FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification Group G after victory over Italy on Saturday.

Julen Lopetegui's men were in imperious form at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid star Isco scoring twice on his home ground and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata also on target in an emphatic win.

Spain are now in a strong position to qualify automatically for next summer's tournament ahead of Tuesday's clash against Group C's bottom side, who are yet to win even a point.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Xtra (UK only), ESPN Deportes

Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Preview

Spain go into the game with great momentum from Saturday's win, and the impressiveness of their victory was neatly illustrated by WhoScored.com:

Spain convincingly outplayed Italy throughout the 90 minutes, providing a performance that suggests La Roja could take some stopping next summer should they qualify.

Football writer Kieran Canning was impressed:

Spain's strength in depth is also a huge asset, as noted by ESPN FC's Mark Ogden:

Lopetegui could therefore opt to make changes, particularly with his side set to face a team they beat 8-0 in Madrid in the reverse fixture.

Liechtenstein have lost all seven qualifiers and conceded 26 goals in seven games so far.

Spain will have to make do without David Villa, who has picked up an injury in training and has been ruled out of the game, per the Spanish Football Federation (via MLSSoccer.com).

Morata could start after making a goalscoring appearance from the bench on Saturday, while Thiago Alcantara, Pedro and Saul Niguez may also see some minutes after being unused substitutes at the Bernabeu.

Tuesday's clash is top against bottom in Group G and looks a real mismatch as Spain take on a side ranked 190th in the world, per FIFA.

As such, anything other than a big win will be a huge shock, and Spain should cruise to victory comfortably on Tuesday.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-6 Spain