    Le'Veon Bell Offers Fan Trip to Steelers Game for Support During Holdout

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) smiles for the camera after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Pittsburgh won 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    At least one Pittsburgh Steelers fan could benefit from sticking by Le'Veon Bell during the two-time Pro Bowl running back's holdout with the Steelers.  

    Bell responded on Twitter to one fan who said he remained behind the player as he attempted to get a new contract with Pittsburgh:

    Bell and the Steelers failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by the offseason deadline, meaning he'll play the 2017 season under the franchise tag, worth $12.1 million. Bell told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler in July he planned to sign the one-year tender but was unsure when he'd officially report to the team. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Bell was at the Steelers' facilities to take his official physical, and upon completion of the physical, he'd sign his contract and rejoin the team.

