John Ross Placed on Season-Ending IR with Shoulder Injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the Bengals announced Wednesday.

The Bengals assumed some risk when they selected Ross with the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft. A knee injury kept him out for the entire 2015 season. In February, he had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Still, Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns for the Washington Huskies in 2016, and he ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.22) on record at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, though, the injury bug has followed Ross to the NFL. He sprained his left knee in the team's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 31.

While A.J. Green remains one of the NFL's better wide receivers, Ross was supposed to address what was a clear issue with the Bengals offense. Cincinnati ranked 11th in passing offense efficiency in 2016, down from first in 2015, according to Football Outsiders.

However, Ross' knee sprain was a prelude to what has been a massively disappointing rookie season. In three appearances, he didn't register a reception.