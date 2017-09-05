Colombia vs. Brazil: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil visit Colombia in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONMEBOL) on Tuesday, safe in the knowledge their place at the finals in Russia is guaranteed.

The Selecao secured top spot in the South American group stage after defeating Ecuador 2-0 in Porto Alegre on Thursday.

Colombia reside in second spot, with the top four teams guaranteed a path to the finals.

However, there are just two points between Los Cafeteros and fifth-placed Argentina.

Here is how you can watch the vital qualifier:

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. BST

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT, fubo.tv

Preview

Brazil's march to Russia 2018 has been one of the continent's most impressive qualification campaigns in recent memory. A total of 37 goals in 15 matches has seen the team earn 36 points, 11 clear of Los Cafeteros in second.

Per Sky Sports, Colombia have won only three of their last six in all competitions, and their form could see them drop out of automatic qualification if they do not quickly improve.

According to Andrew Downie of Reuters, Brazil have called up defensive pair Alex Sandro and Jemerson for the trip to Barranquilla, after Marcelo was suspended and Miranda fell to injury.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Sandro has developed into one of Europe's most lauded full-backs at Juventus, and his original omission shows the strength and depth of the Brazil squad.

Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus have guaranteed the visitors are packed with guile, flair and creativity, and they are going to be difficult to beat if they're on form at next year's World Cup.

James Rodriguez missed Colombia's 0-0 draw against Venezuela through injury, but the attacker remains part of the squad for Brazil's visit, per Bayern Munich's official website.

The player remains central to Colombia's hopes of qualification, but his lack of match fitness will surely affect his potential selection.

Prediction

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Selecao have been playing with a freedom not seen in many years, and coach Tite has taken his team back to an elite level.

Colombia were viewed as a developing power in South America, but they are not the side that dazzled at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A draw will not be enough for the Colombians in this game, but without the stardust of James, they will struggle to put the ball in the net.

Neymar's presence will also be a contributing factor, but Brazil might rotate their attack with qualification assured.

Brazil's illustrious forwards could seize the day on their travels, and if they play with their usual fluidity, home fans could be left disappointed.

Predicted Score: Brazil win 2-0