    Colombia vs. Brazil: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2017

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - AUGUST 31: Neymar of Brazil reacts during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier at Arena do Gremio on August 31, 2017 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
    Buda Mendes/Getty Images

    Brazil visit Colombia in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONMEBOL) on Tuesday, safe in the knowledge their place at the finals in Russia is guaranteed.

    The Selecao secured top spot in the South American group stage after defeating Ecuador 2-0 in Porto Alegre on Thursday.

    Colombia reside in second spot, with the top four teams guaranteed a path to the finals.

    However, there are just two points between Los Cafeteros and fifth-placed Argentina.

    Here is how you can watch the vital qualifier:

                   

    Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5

    Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. BST

    TV: beIN Sports

    Stream: beIN Sports CONNECTfubo.tv

                   

    Preview

    Brazil's march to Russia 2018 has been one of the continent's most impressive qualification campaigns in recent memory. A total of 37 goals in 15 matches has seen the team earn 36 points, 11 clear of Los Cafeteros in second.

    Per Sky Sports, Colombia have won only three of their last six in all competitions, and their form could see them drop out of automatic qualification if they do not quickly improve.

    According to Andrew Downie of Reuters, Brazil have called up defensive pair Alex Sandro and Jemerson for the trip to Barranquilla, after Marcelo was suspended and Miranda fell to injury.

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - AUGUST 31: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates their second goal during the match Brazil v Equador - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier, at Arena do Gremio on August 31, 2017, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Gett
    Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

    Sandro has developed into one of Europe's most lauded full-backs at Juventus, and his original omission shows the strength and depth of the Brazil squad.

    Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus have guaranteed the visitors are packed with guile, flair and creativity, and they are going to be difficult to beat if they're on form at next year's World Cup.

    James Rodriguez missed Colombia's 0-0 draw against Venezuela through injury, but the attacker remains part of the squad for Brazil's visit, per Bayern Munich's official website.

    The player remains central to Colombia's hopes of qualification, but his lack of match fitness will surely affect his potential selection.

                   

    Prediction

    Jun 25, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (10) against the United States during the third place match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Selecao have been playing with a freedom not seen in many years, and coach Tite has taken his team back to an elite level.

    Colombia were viewed as a developing power in South America, but they are not the side that dazzled at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

    A draw will not be enough for the Colombians in this game, but without the stardust of James, they will struggle to put the ball in the net.

    Neymar's presence will also be a contributing factor, but Brazil might rotate their attack with qualification assured. 

    Brazil's illustrious forwards could seize the day on their travels, and if they play with their usual fluidity, home fans could be left disappointed.

    Predicted Score: Brazil win 2-0

