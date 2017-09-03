US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule, Start Times for Sunday Night Draw

Al Bello/Getty Images

Injuries took their toll at the U.S. Open before the tournament got underway as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and defending champion Stan Wawrinka all had to pull out.

Upsets took an even greater toll in the first week of the tournament as players such as Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Alexander Zverev and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga were among the players who were beaten in the early rounds.

The carnage didn't stop there, and that means that many of the top players have been eliminated from the competition as the tournament moves into the Round of 16. However, those left in the tournament have played superbly, and the U.S. Open should provide a fitting climax as it heads toward the final.

No. 9 seed Venus Williams will face unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 3:30 p.m. ET match Sunday, and third-seeded Garbine Muguruza takes on 13th-seeded Petra Kvitova in a 7 p.m. match at Ashe.

ESPN will broadcast the action from the U.S. Open through 7 p.m. and will pass the baton to ESPN2 at that time, and it will continue its broadcast through 11 p.m. The Tennis Channel will offer an hour-long wrap-up program at 11 p.m.

The 37-year-old Williams has shown she can still compete on the big stage and perform exceptionally well. She made it all the way to the Wimbledon final, where she lost to Muguruza, and she is continuing to perform at a high level in New York.

Williams needed three sets to get by Viktoria Kuzmova in the first round, but she has picked up her play since then. She registered straight-set wins over Oceane Dodin and Maria Sakkari in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles in her career, including two U.S. Opens. If she can get the best of Suarez Navarro, she will face the Muguruza-Kvitova winner in the next round.

Williams is concentrating her attention on her Round of 16 opponent.

"I've seen her play. She's seen me play," Williams said of Navarro, per Kevin Armstrong of the New York Daily News. "It's not going to be, 'Oh, my gosh, I need to figure this person's game out.' So I know that I have to obviously play a little better than her and see what's working and go for that."

Suarez Navarro is the 35th-ranked player in the ATP and defeated Ekaterina Makarova in three sets in her third-round match to earn her position in the Round of 16.

Muguruza hopes to follow up on her Wimbledon crown with a victory in New York. She has won three consecutive straight-set matches, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Magdalena Rybarikova in the third round.

Muguruza has been consistent throughout the year, earning a WTA Tour-high $4.4 million in earnings.

Kvitova has not been anywhere near as competitive as Muguruza, having won slightly more than $350,000 this year. However, the 6'0" left-hander has also won three consecutive straight-set matches, including a 6-0, 6-4 win over 18th-seeded Carolina Garcia in the third round.

The men's side of the competition has also reached the Round of 16, but top-seeded Rafael Nadal and third-seeded Roger Federer won't hit the court again until Monday since both played and were victorious in Saturday matches.

No. 17 seed Sam Querrey will take on 23rd-seeded Mischa Zverev at Ashe in a 9 p.m. match. Querrey is one of the hardest servers on the men's tour, and he has had that weapon working well in New York.

Querrey defeated Gilles Simon, Dudi Sela and Radu Albot in his first three matches. His first two wins were straight-set blowouts, but Albot pushed Querrey a bit by winning the first set. Querrey advanced to the Round of 16 with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Zverev's brother Alex was expected to make a strong run in the U.S. Open because he defeated Federer in the Rogers Cup in Montreal this summer, but he could not sustain that success. However, Mischa Zverev won a pair of five-set matches in the first two rounds before defeating 10th-seeded John Isner in straight sets in the third round.

Querrey has registered 563 aces this year and has won 84 percent of his service games. However, his return game has not been an asset, as he has won 21 percent of the games when his opponent serves.

Kevin Anderson, the 28th seed from South Africa, will meet unseeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy in a 4:15 p.m. match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.