Italy vs. Israel: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Italy continue their World Cup Qualifying campaign on Tuesday with Israel the visitors to the Mapei Stadium.

The hosts go into the game aiming to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu, which dealt a big blow to their hopes of automatic qualification.

That result leaves Italy in second place in the group, three points behind leaders Spain with just three games left to play.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's visitors Israel have lost their last three qualifiers and were well beaten in the reverse fixture, losing 3-1 at the Haifa International Stadium last September.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/ 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK only), Fox Sports 1 USA (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go, Fox Sports GO, Fox Deportes, fubo.tv

Preview

David Ramos/Getty Images

Italy look as though they will need to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia through the play-offs after slipping three points behind Spain.

The eight best runners-up enter the play-off and with five wins from seven qualifiers, Italy are well-placed.

OptaPaolo also illustrated how strong their form had been, prior to the Spain defeat:

Coach Gian Piero Ventura may look to change formation after starting with a 4-2-4 system against Spain.

However, his side were comfortably overrun in midfield, although Ventura defended his tactics after the game, per PA Sport (h/t ESPN FC).

Italy will again be without defender Giorgio Chiellini after he was ruled out with an ankle problem and subsequently returned to Juventus for treatment, per Joe Wright at Goal.

Leonardo Bonucci will also be missing due to suspension after being booked against Spain, while Leonardo Spinazzola picked up an injury, per Football Italia.

Italy will therefore be without their first-choice centre-back pairing and have also confirmed they have called up new Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta as cover:

The hosts will surely look to Torino striker Andrea Belotti for goals against an Israel side who have conceded 13 in seven qualifiers.

Although Belotti could not find the net against Spain he forced David De Gea into a good save with a strong header, and his work rate in particular impressed football writer Tom McDermott:

Israel, meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 at home by FYR Macedonia last time out and have not won a qualifier since October's 2-1 win over Liechtenstein.

Their current form, coupled with the fact they are away from home against an Italy side hurt by defeat to Spain, means their chances of getting anything out of Tuesday's game look slim.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 Israel