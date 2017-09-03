    James Harden Says He's a 'Rocket4Life' in Response to Fan's Tweet

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player James Harden attends the BIG3 three on three basketball league championship game on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/BIG3/Getty Images)
    Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    James Harden issued a proclamation Saturday, saying in response to a fan's tweet that he will never leave the Houston Rockets.

    Harden, 28, signed a four-year contract extension this summer. The deal runs through the 2022-23 season.

    While the agreement likely means he'll be in Houston for the duration of his prime, these types of tweets have a tendency to backfire. Kevin Durant's old tweets became fodder for criticism when he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 (though one of them was misinterpreted), as have comments by other players who made broad declarations about their intentions to stay in one place.

    Harden very well could stay with the Rockets the remainder of his career. Or circumstances could change. The Rockets are for sale, and the team's new ownership might not be as willing to spend as Leslie Alexander.

    General manager Daryl Morey, who acquired Harden via trade, may not be as safe under new ownership as he is now either. Harden did his best to assuage any concerns he might leave, but unless he actually spends the rest of his career in Houston, he set himself up for the tweet to be used against him.

