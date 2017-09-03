Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Says She Was Robbed of $50,000 in Personal Items

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly said she had $50,000 worth of items stolen from a storage facility in California, according to a series of tweets she posted Saturday.

Kelly Kelly, whose legal name is Barbara Blank-Souray, has not wrestled in WWE since 2012. She appeared on the WWE Network's Table for 3 program earlier this year.

It's unclear whether a police report was filed and the allegations have not been confirmed. The storage company appeared willing to help in a Twitter response, asking Kelly to email her account information to its support staff.

The former wrestler said purses and jewelry were stolen.