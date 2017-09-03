    Fantasy Football 2017: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty Cheat Sheet

    Few would argue against the idea that running back is the most important position in fantasy football.  

    The notion applies across all formats too, ranging from standard scoring to points-per-reception leagues and even dynasty. 

    Scarcity in large part makes up the importance of running back these days. As the NFL leans more on approaches by committee, fantasy owners need to stock up on the position in any format. 

    Here is a look at a few different formats and sleepers to know ahead of fantasy drafts.  

                    

    Flex Rankings

    1Le'Veon Bell, PIT
    2David Johnson, ARI
    3Antonio Brown, PIT
    4Julio Jones, ATL
    5LeSean McCoy, BUF
    6Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
    7A.J. Green, CIN
    8Mike Evans, TB
    9DeMarco Murray, TEN
    10Jay Ajayi, MIA
    11Devonta Freeman, ATL
    12Todd Gurley, LAR
    13Amari Cooper, OAK
    14Jordan Howard, CHI
    15Doug Baldwin, SEA
    16Melvin Gordon, LAC
    17Brandin Cooks, NE
    18Michael Thomas, NO
    19Jordy Nelson, GB
    20Rob Gronkowski, NE
    Running backs and wideouts split the label of most important when it comes to the flex spot. 

    Naturally, how an owner drafts the flex will vary based on how the early rounds of a draft unfold. For basics, the above serves as a guide to valuing the slot from the top. 

             

    Dynasty Cheat Sheet

    1David Johnson, ARI
    2Le'Veon Bell, PIT
    3Antonio Brown, PIT
    4Julio Jones, ATL
    5Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
    6A.J. Green, CIN
    7Melvin Gordon, LAC
    8Mike Evans, TB
    9LeSean McCoy, BUF
    10Devonta Freeman, ATL
    11Jordy Nelson, GB
    12Jay Ajayi, MIA
    13Jordan Howard, CHI
    14Michael Thomas, NO
    15Todd Gurley, LAR
    16DeMarco Murray, TEN
    17Dez Bryant, DAL
    18Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
    19Doug Baldwin, SEA
    20Brandin Cooks, NE
    21Amari Cooper, OAK
    22Leonard Fournette, JAC
    23Rob Gronkowski, NE
    24DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
    25Kareem Hunt, KC
    One could easily get away with arguing running back is the most important spot in dynasty leagues as well, even if quarterback does take on more importance in standard leagues. 

    Just ask how dynasty owners who landed an Ezekiel Elliott or Jordan Howard feel right now. 

    As such, one can see from the table above the emphasis placed on a combination of youth and production. 

                

    Sleeper RBs

    Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins 

    Aug 19, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (32) rushes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    It seems like the Washington Redskins trot out a new potential stud at running back each year. 

    In this regard, at least, call them the New England Patriots of the NFC. 

    This year the breakout star might be Samaje Perine, a fourth-round rookie who had a quiet preseason. He'll have to spar with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson for time, but Washington figures to move toward a more run-oriented approach after losing DeSean Jackson this offseason. 

    While not a breakout name yet, Perine could earn more snaps in a hurry, considering Kelley rushed for 4.2 yards per carry a season ago and Thompson is a third-down back who could lose snaps if the rookie progresses. 

    With an average draft position of 9.11 (ninth round, 11th pick), Perine offers interesting upside at a respectable price. 

                  

    Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

    Aug 26, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    As one can see from the rankings above, Devonta Freeman is the stud back to own out of the Atlanta Falcons backfield.

    That makes Tevin Coleman a sleeper. 

    A big sleeper, too. Coleman totaled 11 touchdowns a year ago despite flying under the radar thanks to Freeman. The touchdowns apparently haven't outweighed the name-status situation because he still only has an ADP of 7.02. 

    For comparison's sake, this slots him around the unpredictable LeGarrette Blount of the Philadelphia Eagles (6.08) and Paul Perkins of the New York Giants (7.06). 

    Coleman might not be a guarantee for double-digit touchdowns again, but he sits in one of the league's most high-octane offenses a year removed from eating 118 carries and seeing 40 targets through the air, making him a superb sleeper target.

               

    Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

    Aug 19, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) prior to the Packers' game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Another uneventful preseason has helped slip Green Bay Packers rookie Jamaal Williams into sleeper territory. 

    Though he received notable snaps with the first team at one point, according to Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, Williams hasn't posted big numbers or made a ton of hype for himself. 

    Fantasy owners likely won't complain considering the fourth-round rookie has an ADP of 9.05. 

    Williams sits tasked with playing behind Ty Montgomery, who looked promising as a back last year at times but has already dealt with an injury this preseason and is inexperienced at the position. 

    While Williams isn't the sort of sleeper to trot out in Week 1, he's an important one to have because as usual, the Packers backfield could dive into productive chaos quickly. 

            

