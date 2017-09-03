Fantasy Football 2017: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty Cheat Sheet

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Few would argue against the idea that running back is the most important position in fantasy football.

The notion applies across all formats too, ranging from standard scoring to points-per-reception leagues and even dynasty.

Scarcity in large part makes up the importance of running back these days. As the NFL leans more on approaches by committee, fantasy owners need to stock up on the position in any format.

Here is a look at a few different formats and sleepers to know ahead of fantasy drafts.

Flex Rankings

1 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 2 David Johnson, ARI 3 Antonio Brown, PIT 4 Julio Jones, ATL 5 LeSean McCoy, BUF 6 Odell Beckham Jr., NYG 7 A.J. Green, CIN 8 Mike Evans, TB 9 DeMarco Murray, TEN 10 Jay Ajayi, MIA 11 Devonta Freeman, ATL 12 Todd Gurley, LAR 13 Amari Cooper, OAK 14 Jordan Howard, CHI 15 Doug Baldwin, SEA 16 Melvin Gordon, LAC 17 Brandin Cooks, NE 18 Michael Thomas, NO 19 Jordy Nelson, GB 20 Rob Gronkowski, NE Author's opinion

Running backs and wideouts split the label of most important when it comes to the flex spot.

Naturally, how an owner drafts the flex will vary based on how the early rounds of a draft unfold. For basics, the above serves as a guide to valuing the slot from the top.

Dynasty Cheat Sheet

1 David Johnson, ARI 2 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 3 Antonio Brown, PIT 4 Julio Jones, ATL 5 Odell Beckham Jr., NYG 6 A.J. Green, CIN 7 Melvin Gordon, LAC 8 Mike Evans, TB 9 LeSean McCoy, BUF 10 Devonta Freeman, ATL 11 Jordy Nelson, GB 12 Jay Ajayi, MIA 13 Jordan Howard, CHI 14 Michael Thomas, NO 15 Todd Gurley, LAR 16 DeMarco Murray, TEN 17 Dez Bryant, DAL 18 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 19 Doug Baldwin, SEA 20 Brandin Cooks, NE 21 Amari Cooper, OAK 22 Leonard Fournette, JAC 23 Rob Gronkowski, NE 24 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 25 Kareem Hunt, KC Author's opinion

One could easily get away with arguing running back is the most important spot in dynasty leagues as well, even if quarterback does take on more importance in standard leagues.

Just ask how dynasty owners who landed an Ezekiel Elliott or Jordan Howard feel right now.

As such, one can see from the table above the emphasis placed on a combination of youth and production.

Sleeper RBs

Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins

It seems like the Washington Redskins trot out a new potential stud at running back each year.

In this regard, at least, call them the New England Patriots of the NFC.

This year the breakout star might be Samaje Perine, a fourth-round rookie who had a quiet preseason. He'll have to spar with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson for time, but Washington figures to move toward a more run-oriented approach after losing DeSean Jackson this offseason.

While not a breakout name yet, Perine could earn more snaps in a hurry, considering Kelley rushed for 4.2 yards per carry a season ago and Thompson is a third-down back who could lose snaps if the rookie progresses.

With an average draft position of 9.11 (ninth round, 11th pick), Perine offers interesting upside at a respectable price.

Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

As one can see from the rankings above, Devonta Freeman is the stud back to own out of the Atlanta Falcons backfield.

That makes Tevin Coleman a sleeper.

A big sleeper, too. Coleman totaled 11 touchdowns a year ago despite flying under the radar thanks to Freeman. The touchdowns apparently haven't outweighed the name-status situation because he still only has an ADP of 7.02.

For comparison's sake, this slots him around the unpredictable LeGarrette Blount of the Philadelphia Eagles (6.08) and Paul Perkins of the New York Giants (7.06).

Coleman might not be a guarantee for double-digit touchdowns again, but he sits in one of the league's most high-octane offenses a year removed from eating 118 carries and seeing 40 targets through the air, making him a superb sleeper target.

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

Another uneventful preseason has helped slip Green Bay Packers rookie Jamaal Williams into sleeper territory.

Though he received notable snaps with the first team at one point, according to Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, Williams hasn't posted big numbers or made a ton of hype for himself.

Fantasy owners likely won't complain considering the fourth-round rookie has an ADP of 9.05.

Williams sits tasked with playing behind Ty Montgomery, who looked promising as a back last year at times but has already dealt with an injury this preseason and is inexperienced at the position.

While Williams isn't the sort of sleeper to trot out in Week 1, he's an important one to have because as usual, the Packers backfield could dive into productive chaos quickly.

