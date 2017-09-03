Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Lemar

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly not been told he will be allowed to leave the club next summer amid continued links to Barcelona.

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, the Brazilian is "distraught" at not getting a move to the Camp Nou, as the Reds resisted advances from Catalonia throughout the summer. Liverpool are said to have turned down three bids for their No. 10.

However, it appears Coutinho may have to get used to his surroundings for a while yet, with the club's owners said to be keen on keeping hold of their best players. That's after Luis Suarez was allowed to leave Anfield for the Blaugrana in 2014, a year on from speculation surrounding his position.

La Liga commentator Rob Palmer said he wouldn't be surprised to see a similar scenario arise this time round:

"This time, Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, have made no similar promise, determined to keep their best players at Anfield," added Richardson. "That has upset Coutinho who has recovered from a mystery back injury to join up with Brazil for two World Cup qualifiers."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

As reported by the Guardian's Sid Lowe, Barcelona's sporting director Albert Soler said on Saturday the Reds wanted €200 million (£185 million) for Coutinho at the end of the window, though those suggestions have been denied by Liverpool.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol believes there were people involved in the deal desperate to see this one over the line:

Per Richardson, Coutinho's Brazil team-mate Neymar stated the Liverpool man is feeling "disappointed and sadness" at not getting his dream transfer.

However, the midfielder agreed a new long-term contract with the Reds earlier in the year, and as such, it's little surprise Liverpool shrugged off any offers from Barcelona. It's going to be intriguing to see how the 25-year-old responds from this disappointment in the months to come.

Liverpool to Face Thomas Lemar Competition

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

According to Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times, Liverpool will face stiff competition to land Monaco's Thomas Lemar next summer.

As noted, while the Reds are said to be the player's preferred destination, there are other clubs, like Arsenal, who may be willing to spend bigger to bring in the young midfielder:

Per Paul Joyce of The Times, the Merseyside outfit were said to be ready to part with around £75 million to prise the player away from the French champions. However, Lemar remained with Monaco.

After being chased by the Premier League clubs on Thursday, the youngster went on to net a brace for France against the Netherlands that evening. Journalist Kartik Krishnaiyer couldn't resist a joke:

If Liverpool had got this one over the line, it would have been an excellent acquisition. Lemar is one of the brightest young prospects in European football and was a driving force behind Monaco's Ligue 1 success last season. He's explosive, energetic and has a tremendous left foot.

Provided he continues to develop, there's no doubt Lemar will be on Liverpool's radar next summer, too. But it appears competition will be fierce to secure a stellar prospect.