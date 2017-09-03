    NFL Power Rankings 2017: Examining Super Bowl Favorites Following Preseason

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 31: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    On Saturday, NFL teams trimmed their rosters down to 53 players in preparation for the 2017 regular season. Leading up to the deadline, big names hit the free-agent market and others moved to new destinations via trades. How did the transactions affect the latest power rankings?

    Players with under four years of NFL experience will go through waivers before becoming free agents. Teams that placed claims on those available will receive word by noon ET on potential pickups. At 1 p.m. ET, eligible individuals can sign to practice squads. Sporting News writer Tadd Haislop goes further in depth on waiver-wire details and practice squad salaries.

    Before rosters undergo another wave of changes, we'll revisit a previous 2017 power ranking and discuss three teams leading the pack as Super Bowl favorites.

    1. New England Patriots

    2. Pittsburgh Steelers

    3. Seattle Seahawks

    4. Atlanta Falcons

    5. Green Bay Packers

    6. New York Giants

    7. Dallas Cowboys

    8. Kansas City Chiefs

    9. Arizona Cardinals

    10. Oakland Raiders

    11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    12. New Orleans Saints

    13. Tennessee Titans

    14. Carolina Panthers

    15. Miami Dolphins

    16. Houston Texans

    17. Cincinnati Bengals

    18. Washington Redskins

    19. Detroit Lions

    20. Baltimore Ravens

    21. Philadelphia Eagles

    22. Denver Broncos

    23. Minnesota Vikings

    24. Los Angeles Chargers

    25. Indianapolis Colts

    26. Los Angeles Rams

    27. Buffalo Bills

    28. Jacksonville Jaguars 

    29. San Francisco 49ers

    30. Chicago Bears

    31. Cleveland Browns

    32. New York Jets

           

    No. 1 New England Patriots 

    FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 31: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches the action against the New York Giants in the second half during a preseason game on August 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
    Jim Rogash/Getty Images

    According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the New England Patriots lost wideout Julian Edelman for the season because of an ACL tear. They quickly reloaded the receiving corps via trade, per ESPN's Field Yates:

    After losing Edelman in the third preseason game, the Patriots strategically showcased quarterback Jacoby Brissett in their preseason finale. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception.

    Clearly, the Indianapolis Colts liked what they saw and traded for the second-year passer. Why? There's still uncertainty on quarterback Andrew Luck's return to action even though he's off the physically unable to perform list, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

    The Patriots executed trades for wideout Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive lineman Kony Ealy but released him on August 26. The team also signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore. General manager and head coach Bill Belichick has taken an aggressive approach to maintaining the top spot in the league.

    Even after losing Edelman and having to cope with linebacker Rob Ninkovich's retirement, New England looks primed to repeat as champions. By the way, the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski tandem goes into the season healthy with a stable of running backs set to exploit matchups on the ground and through the air.

           

    No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants during an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Ste
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Over the past three seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense ranked within the top 10 in points scored and yards gained. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will have another Killer B on the field in addition to running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. After a yearlong suspension, the NFL recently reinstated wideout Martavis Bryant for the 2017 season, per ESPN.com reporter Jeremy Fowler.

    With a loaded offense, the Steelers signed cornerback Joe Haden, who may have lost a step from his 2014 Pro Bowl year but is still a quality defensive back who may benefit with a change of scenery. 

    General manager Kevin Colbert also acquired tight end Vance McDonald to tie up loose ends at the tight end position after Ladarius Green fizzled out because of injuries in the previous season. The former San Francisco 49er notched career highs in yards (391) and touchdowns (four) with Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert at quarterback.

    As second-year cornerback Artie Burns develops opposite Haden and with veteran William Gay in the slot, Pittsburgh should field a pass defense that won't allow many leaks on the back end this season. The team ranked No. 5 in passing touchdowns allowed in 2016.

    The Steelers have a loaded roster on both sides of the ball and pose the biggest threat to the Patriots in the AFC.

            

    No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

    SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 25: Running back Tre Madden #38 of the Seattle Seahawks is congratulated by quarterback Russell Wilson #3 after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    Let's start with the obvious. The Seattle Seahawks still have issues across the offensive line. 

    Quarterback Russell Wilson will have a sharp eye on the blind-side pass rush. Starting left tackle George Fant landed on injured reserve because of an ACL tear; Rees Odhiambo will attempt to fill the void. Luke Joeckel, the 2013 No. 2 overall pick who struggled with the Jacksonville Jaguars through four seasons, will line up on the same side at guard.

    Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell may opt to utilize Wilson's athleticism and frequently roll him outside the pocket or lean on a three-man rotation in the backfield featuring Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise as a viable quick-read option receiver. Rookie ball-carrier Chris Carson's impressive preseason may help him see limited action as well.

    The Seahawks should field one of the best front sevens in the league after acquiring defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson via trade with the New York Jets on Friday. The defense brings a blend of pass-rushers and run defenders that should make the defensive backs' jobs easier in the secondary.

    Mark November 20 on your calendars. That's when the Atlanta Falcons travel to CenturyLink Field for a Monday Night Football showdown. It may serve as a prelude to the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

