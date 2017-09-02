    Raekwon Davis Plays in Game vs. FSU Week After Being Injured in Shooting

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: A detailed look of a Alabama Crimson Tide helmet during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was on the field Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta nearly a week after he suffered a minor gunshot wound.

    According to 247Sports' Charlie Potter, the sophomore started Alabama's second series at defensive end.

    Davis suffered the gunshot wound Sunday when he was standing outside Bar 17 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, "when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been hit in the right leg," per AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

    "It doesn't seem like our players were guilty of anything other than being out late, which doesn't make me happy, but it is what it is," head coach Nick Saban said earlier in the week, according to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough.

    Davis projects as a key contributor along Alabama's defensive line after he managed four tackles and one sack in four games as a freshman.

