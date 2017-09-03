US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

Al Bello/Getty Images

If you're hoping to catch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal march toward another Grand Slam collision at the U.S. Open, you'll have to wait until Labor Day. The two legends of men's tennis will take Sunday off after dispatching Feliciano Lopez and Leonardo Mayer, respectively, on Saturday.

That doesn't mean, though, that there won't be plenty of action to catch at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Day 7 of seeded play. Some of the biggest stars still standing on the women's side will be fighting to survive and advance.

Every game, set and match from the opening session of the round of 16 will be available on ESPN from 11 a.m. ET until 7 p.m. ET. The primetime showdowns will be broadcast on ESPN2 from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. If live streaming is more your speed, you can catch all the excitement on WatchESPN.

And if, for whatever reason, you miss anything live, never fear: The Tennis Channel has you covered, with recaps and replays of the day's events starting immediately after the live broadcasts and continuing into the early morning hours on Monday.

Head to the U.S. Open's official website to see the full listing of Sunday's matchups and times.

Kathy Willens

All eyes will be on the women's bracket—after Sunday brunch in New York City, that is. While No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova awaits her Monday faceoff with Jennifer Brady, some of her most decorated potential competitors will be busy battling for precious real estate in the quarterfinals.

Maria Sharapova, playing in her first Grand Slam event since the end of her banned-substance suspension, will have her hands full with Anastasija Sevastova, the No. 16 seed. These two will meet at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in a professional match, following an opening tiff between Pablo Carreno Busta, the men's No. 12 seed, and Denis Shapovalov.

Sevastova has been crushing the competition so far. The 27-year-old Latvian has yet to lose a set at this year's U.S. Open and is gunning for her second straight quarterfinal in Flushing.

Sharapova hasn't been too shabby, either. She started the tournament with a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Simona Halep and has since taken down Timea Babos and Sofia Kenin, though not everyone is impressed.

“I think she can lose to anyone now," Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' coach, told the New York Post's Marc Berman. "She played an incredible first match. Everyone was impressed, including me. The next two matches she played, she was miles away from the level of the first round. Not so much of quality."

Aaron Favila

The younger Williams sister won't get to add to her 19-2 record against Sharapova after giving birth to her daughter on Friday. Venus Williams, though, just might, if both can hang on until the semifinals.

But first, the elder Williams sister will have to overcome Carla Suarez Navarro. The 29-year-old Spaniard hasn't sniffed the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open since 2013.

However, she has had some success against her 37-year-old opponent. Navarro has beaten Williams three times, though Venus has four victories of her own, including a straight-set takedown in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2016.

The most intriguing matchup of Sunday's slate, at least on paper, will tip off at 7 p.m. ET, when No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza meets No. 13 seed Petra Kvitova at Arthur Ashe.

Muguruza has shown no mercy to her foes in Flushing Meadows. The reigning Wimbledon champion hasn't lost a set and has held her opponent to one-game wins or fewer in four of her six sets so far.

She figures to have a tougher time walking over Kvitova. The 27-year-old Czech native hasn't dropped a set at this year's U.S. Open, either. She also owns the edge head-to-head, with two wins to Muguruza's one.