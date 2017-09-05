MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Entering 2017's Final Month

1 of 6

Houston Astros (84-53)

The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League. They pace baseball in runs scored, and they activated star shortstop Carlos Correa from the disabled list Sunday after a six-week absence.

Oh, and they acquired ace Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers just before the waiver trade deadline for postseason eligibility.

The division is in hand, and a deep October run looks like an inevitability. The future is bright for the burgeoning 'Stros, and so is the present.

Grade: A

Los Angeles Angels (71-67)

Give the Los Angeles Angels credit. Even with the handicaps of Albert Pujols' albatross contract and the worst farm system in baseball—per Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter—they managed to acquire four-time All-Star Justin Upton from the Tigers.

Upton should boost a lineup that ranks No. 21 in runs scored despite the presence of reigning American League MVP Mike Trout.

The Halos have plenty of warts, including a starting rotation that sports a ho-hum 4.56 ERA. They're in the thick of the wild-card hunt, however, and have a realistic shot at getting the game's best player back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Grade: B

Texas Rangers (69-68)

The Texas Rangers waved the white flag when they dealt ace Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

At the same time, tip your 10-gallon hat: Texas is hanging around .500 and still has a plus-39 run differential, second only to Houston in the division.

They won't win a third straight American League West crown, but at least these Rangers are showing some fight.

Grade: C+

Seattle Mariners (69-69)

Here's some good news: Injured rotation anchors Felix Hernandez (shoulder) and James Paxton (pectoral muscle) threw incident-free bullpen sessions Friday and Saturday and could return to action by mid-September, per Bob Dutton of the News Tribune.

The bad news? It may be too little, too late for the Seattle Mariners, who are are fringe wild-card contenders at best.

The M's haven't been to the playoffs since 2001. The wait might continue in the Pacific Northwest.

Grade: C-

Oakland Athletics (58-79)

After selling key pieces such as right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso, the Oakland Athletics are wallowing in the division basement with a minus-119 run differential.

Executive Billy Beane added some intriguing pieces for the future, but right now East Bay fans are singing the familiar small-market blues.

Grade: D+