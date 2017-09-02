Blind USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Takes Field for Successful Extra-Point Attempt

Blind USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Takes Field for Successful Extra-Point AttemptSeptember 2, 2017
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 1
Felder's Film Room: FSU Has the QB, but Does It Have Weapons to Upset Alabama?
College Football Hype Tape
It's Been the Offseason of Gains for These College Football Stars
New Linebacker U: Washington Huskies Have NFL Talent Pool on Defense Again
Top 3 College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat
Forget Darnold, Allen & Rosen: NFL Scouts Have a New Rd 1 Sleeper QB
The Dream Quarterback-Wide Receiver Duos in 2018 Recruiting Class
Nick Saban Is the King of College Football but the Challengers Are Coming
Which 2018 QB Is the Most Clutch When the Game Is on the Line?
The Dark Horse Quarterbacks You MUST-KNOW in the 2018 Class
Meet Kalen Ballage: the Monster RB Coming for Saquon Barkley's Top Spot
Michael Pittman Discusses Position Battle at Receiver
Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft
Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine
The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross
The USC Trojans scored 28 points in the fourth quarter of Week 1's 49-31 win over Western Michigan. Jake Olson, who plays long snapper and is blind, helped secure the last one.
After Marvell Tell III returned an interception for a touchdown with 3:13 remaining, Olson, who has been blind since he was 12, made his first appearance in a regular-season game. He delivered a perfect snap for a successful extra-point conversion.
Olson started practicing with the team as a walk-on in 2015. Last year, he talked to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura about proving he could safely compete.
"I just have to continue to take steps forward until everyone is on board and some of those doubts that I know some coaches have are gone," Olson said. "I’m waiting to have more opportunities to show the coaches that I have the talent to go out there and snap."
Green Bay Packers edge-rusher and USC alumnus Clay Matthews praised the moment on Twitter:
Clay Matthews III @ClayMatthews52
That was really cool to see. Jake Olsen, a blind long snapper for USC, with a perfect snap on a PAT. What an inspiration! #fighton ✌🏼2017-9-3 00:48:35
USC also captured a reaction from his guide dog.
USC Trojans @USC_Athletics
Jake Olson's guide dog, Quebec, got in on the postgame celebration! #FightOn https://t.co/aDgAt2ND2w2017-9-3 02:09:01
As fans cheered, Olson's teammates swarmed him to celebrate the memorable point. He described the surreal opportunity during the postgame press conference, per NBC Los Angeles' Michael J. Duarte:
Michael J. Duarte @michaeljduarte
Blind long-snapper Jake Olson: "It was exciting. It was fun to get in the game, I've been preparing a long time for this." #Trojans #FightOn2017-9-3 00:58:20
Michael J. Duarte @michaeljduarte
Jake Olson almost brings the press conference room to tears, "If you can't see the beauty in this, you're the blind one." #Trojans #FightOn2017-9-3 01:21:34