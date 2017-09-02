    Blind USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Takes Field for Successful Extra-Point Attempt

    Andrew Gould
September 2, 2017

    The USC Trojans scored 28 points in the fourth quarter of Week 1's 49-31 win over Western Michigan. Jake Olson, who plays long snapper and is blind, helped secure the last one.

    After Marvell Tell III returned an interception for a touchdown with 3:13 remaining, Olson, who has been blind since he was 12, made his first appearance in a regular-season game. He delivered a perfect snap for a successful extra-point conversion.

    Olson started practicing with the team as a walk-on in 2015. Last year, he talked to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura about proving he could safely compete.

    "I just have to continue to take steps forward until everyone is on board and some of those doubts that I know some coaches have are gone," Olson said. "I’m waiting to have more opportunities to show the coaches that I have the talent to go out there and snap."

    Green Bay Packers edge-rusher and USC alumnus Clay Matthews praised the moment on Twitter:

    USC also captured a reaction from his guide dog.

    As fans cheered, Olson's teammates swarmed him to celebrate the memorable point. He described the surreal opportunity during the postgame press conference, per NBC Los Angeles' Michael J. Duarte:


