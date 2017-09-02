Blind USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Takes Field for Successful Extra-Point Attempt

College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 1 Felder's Film Room: FSU Has the QB, but Does It Have Weapons to Upset Alabama? College Football Hype Tape It's Been the Offseason of Gains for These College Football Stars New Linebacker U: Washington Huskies Have NFL Talent Pool on Defense Again Top 3 College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat Forget Darnold, Allen & Rosen: NFL Scouts Have a New Rd 1 Sleeper QB The Dream Quarterback-Wide Receiver Duos in 2018 Recruiting Class Nick Saban Is the King of College Football but the Challengers Are Coming Which 2018 QB Is the Most Clutch When the Game Is on the Line? The Dark Horse Quarterbacks You MUST-KNOW in the 2018 Class Meet Kalen Ballage: the Monster RB Coming for Saquon Barkley's Top Spot Michael Pittman Discusses Position Battle at Receiver Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross Right Arrow Icon

The USC Trojans scored 28 points in the fourth quarter of Week 1's 49-31 win over Western Michigan. Jake Olson, who plays long snapper and is blind, helped secure the last one.

After Marvell Tell III returned an interception for a touchdown with 3:13 remaining, Olson, who has been blind since he was 12, made his first appearance in a regular-season game. He delivered a perfect snap for a successful extra-point conversion.

Olson started practicing with the team as a walk-on in 2015. Last year, he talked to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura about proving he could safely compete.

"I just have to continue to take steps forward until everyone is on board and some of those doubts that I know some coaches have are gone," Olson said. "I’m waiting to have more opportunities to show the coaches that I have the talent to go out there and snap."

Green Bay Packers edge-rusher and USC alumnus Clay Matthews praised the moment on Twitter:

USC also captured a reaction from his guide dog.

As fans cheered, Olson's teammates swarmed him to celebrate the memorable point. He described the surreal opportunity during the postgame press conference, per NBC Los Angeles' Michael J. Duarte:



