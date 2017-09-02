Bryan Price Reportedly Will Return as Reds Manager in 2018

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds will reportedly retain manager Bryan Price for at least one more season.

Citing sources, the Cincinnati Enquirer's C. Trent Rosecrans reported Saturday the Reds informed Price in July they would keep him in the fold after signing him to a one-year deal with a team option for 2018.

The Reds hired Price in October 2013. The high point of the 55-year-old's tenure with the Reds to this point came in his debut season, when the Reds went 76-86 and finished fourth in the National League Central.

In the two years that followed, the Reds failed to crack the 70-win threshold and finished in the division cellar.

Cincinnati is on track to keep that trend alive. With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Reds are 58-77, including 19-28 since the All-Star break.

That said, injuries—namely to Homer Bailey, Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan—have hindered the Reds' ability to remain competitive.

But even with built-in excuses, Price will likely be under the microscope in 2018 as he attempts to vault the Reds back into postseason contention.