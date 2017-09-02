    Division III St. John's Pummels St. Scholastica in 98-0 Rout

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    A mercy rule would have been useful during Saturday's Division III game between St. John's (Minnesota) and St. Scholastica.

    The St. John's Johnnies nearly reached triple digits during a 98-0 victory over the St. Scholastica Saints in Collegeville, Minnesota. (Neither school seemed to put much effort into its team name.) Apparently their 63-0 halftime advantage wasn't enough.

    Fourteen Johnnies rushers combined for 337 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Saints, meanwhile, submitted minus-seven yards on the ground.

    St. John's averaged 9.0 yards per play to St. Scholastica's 0.9. Yet the box score somehow doesn't seem as lopsided as one would imagine from a 98-0 contest. 

    Following a 10-2 season, St. John's entered Saturday's game No. 10 in D3football.com's preseason Top 25. Let's see if running up the score to an absurd degree improves its standing.

    [KSTP-TV's Chris Long]

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      No. 11 Michigan Dominates No. 17 UF

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Texas Falls to UMD in Herman’s Debut

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      CFB Teams with the Most NFL Talent

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      College's Top RBs Are Next-Level Ripped

      Lars Anderson
      via Bleacher Report