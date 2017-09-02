Division III St. John's Pummels St. Scholastica in 98-0 Rout

A mercy rule would have been useful during Saturday's Division III game between St. John's (Minnesota) and St. Scholastica.

The St. John's Johnnies nearly reached triple digits during a 98-0 victory over the St. Scholastica Saints in Collegeville, Minnesota. (Neither school seemed to put much effort into its team name.) Apparently their 63-0 halftime advantage wasn't enough.

Fourteen Johnnies rushers combined for 337 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Saints, meanwhile, submitted minus-seven yards on the ground.

St. John's averaged 9.0 yards per play to St. Scholastica's 0.9. Yet the box score somehow doesn't seem as lopsided as one would imagine from a 98-0 contest.

Following a 10-2 season, St. John's entered Saturday's game No. 10 in D3football.com's preseason Top 25. Let's see if running up the score to an absurd degree improves its standing.

[KSTP-TV's Chris Long]