Tom Coughlin: Jaguars Looked at Colin Kaepernick, Decided Not to Sign QB

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said Saturday he explored signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick but decided against it, according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

Coughlin reportedly declined to get into specifics regarding the organization's decision not to sign the 29-year-old.

According to 1010XL's Mike Dempsey, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan said Aug. 24 he would "absolutely" be open to signing Kaepernick if his football people approved the move.

Kaepernick previously drew interest from the Seattle Seahawks and was connected to the Baltimore Ravens after head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome endorsed his signing.

But despite the passing inquiries, Kaepernick has remained unsigned as buzz has circulated that teams have been wary of bringing him aboard following last seasons's national anthem protest and his outspoken thoughts on social injustice.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has disputed that notion.

"He can't be [blackballed] because we're not," he said July 30, according to WNST.net's Luke Jones. "The clubs are making those individual evaluations."

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will enter the regular season with Blake Bortles as their Week 1 starter and backup Chad Henne waiting in the wings should the 2014 No. 3 overall pick struggle.

"I think he's doing a nice job, I really do," head coach Doug Marrone said of Bortles, according to John Oehser of the team website. "I think this is, for me personally, the best I've seen him."

Marrone will have to hope Bortles continues to improve in advance of Sept. 10, when the Jaguars are scheduled to open the season against the Houston Texans, who finished second in the league against the pass last season.