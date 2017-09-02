Barcelona Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Rumours, Philippe Coutinho Latest

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Barcelona were on the brink of completing an audacious deal with Monaco for the services of Kylian Mbappe, but Paris Saint-Germain intervened to capture the prodigy.

According to journalist Duncan Castles (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), PSG acted as Barca were set to fly the France international to Catalonia and give him a medical on Thursday.

Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Castles explained the Blaugrana thought they'd get their target:

"Barcelona made a lot of progress. To the extent that on Wednesday people thought the deal was going to go through.

"They had prepared a jet to fly him from France to Catalonia for a medical on Thursday morning. However, that kicked PSG into action.

"They stopped that deal from happening, secured Mbappe and got an agreement with Monaco in which they would take the player on loan with a compulsory buy option for next season, which shifts the cost of the transfer fee one year on and avoid FFP (sanctions) and announce the transfer."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Le Parisien (via Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz) first reported in July that Barca had reached out to Mbappe's representatives, with Neymar on his way to PSG.

However, the Paris team have once again stolen Barca's thunder, teaming up Mbappe with Neymar in the French capital.

Barca also failed in their long-term pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, with the La Liga club saying the Reds asked for £183 million to sell the Brazil midfielder.

Per Short, the Camp Nou giants offered £146 million, but Liverpool would not do business despite the huge sum of money on offer.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have denied they made additional demands as they maintain Coutinho was not for sale at any price. Barca director Albert Soler said on Saturday the Reds were ready to sell.

"On Friday, after weeks of offers and talks, Liverpool put a price on the player that we wanted [Coutinho]," said Soler. "A price of €200 million (£183 million) and we decided we wouldn't do it."

New Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde has been left food for thought in the opening days of his tenure having lost Neymar without a superstar replacement.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barca failed in their bid to win trophies last term with the MSN trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar intact, so it seems they will certainly suffer until they can purchase in the January transfer window.

Mbappe would have been an exciting signing for Spanish fans, but it appears PSG now have the muscle over one of the greatest club sides on the planet.