    Barcelona Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Rumours, Philippe Coutinho Latest

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    France's forward Kylian Mbappe waves as he arrives at the French national football team training base in Clairefontaine on August 28, 2017, as part of the team's preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match against Netherlands and Luxembourg. Monaco's teen sensation Kylian Mbappe is expected to complete a stunning move to Paris Saint-Germain when he flies into the French capital on August 28, according to widespread French media reports. Radio stations France Info and RMC revealed on Sunday that PSG had agreed to pay 180 million euros ($215 million) including bonuses for the 18-year-old French international striker. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Barcelona were on the brink of completing an audacious deal with Monaco for the services of Kylian Mbappe, but Paris Saint-Germain intervened to capture the prodigy.

    According to journalist Duncan Castles (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), PSG acted as Barca were set to fly the France international to Catalonia and give him a medical on Thursday.

    Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Castles explained the Blaugrana thought they'd get their target:

    "Barcelona made a lot of progress. To the extent that on Wednesday people thought the deal was going to go through.

    "They had prepared a jet to fly him from France to Catalonia for a medical on Thursday morning. However, that kicked PSG into action.

    "They stopped that deal from happening, secured Mbappe and got an agreement with Monaco in which they would take the player on loan with a compulsory buy option for next season, which shifts the cost of the transfer fee one year on and avoid FFP (sanctions) and announce the transfer."

    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Le Parisien (via Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz) first reported in July that Barca had reached out to Mbappe's representatives, with Neymar on his way to PSG.

    However, the Paris team have once again stolen Barca's thunder, teaming up Mbappe with Neymar in the French capital.

    Barca also failed in their long-term pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, with the La Liga club saying the Reds asked for £183 million to sell the Brazil midfielder.

    Per Short, the Camp Nou giants offered £146 million, but Liverpool would not do business despite the huge sum of money on offer.

    PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - AUGUST 31: Philippe Coutinho (L) of Brazil struggles for the ball with Pedro Quinonez of Ecuador during a match between Brazil and Ecuador as part of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier at Arena do Gremio on August 31, 2017 in Port
    Buda Mendes/Getty Images

    According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have denied they made additional demands as they maintain Coutinho was not for sale at any price. Barca director Albert Soler said on Saturday the Reds were ready to sell.

    "On Friday, after weeks of offers and talks, Liverpool put a price on the player that we wanted [Coutinho]," said Soler. "A price of €200 million (£183 million) and we decided we wouldn't do it."

    New Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde has been left food for thought in the opening days of his tenure having lost Neymar without a superstar replacement.

    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Barca failed in their bid to win trophies last term with the MSN trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar intact, so it seems they will certainly suffer until they can purchase in the January transfer window.

    Mbappe would have been an exciting signing for Spanish fans, but it appears PSG now have the muscle over one of the greatest club sides on the planet.

