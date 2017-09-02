Victor Martinez to Undergo Heart Ablation, Out for Season

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reported Saturday that Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is set to undergo a heart ablation and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Tigers on Sunday placed Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with an irregular heartbeat, which marked the second time this season he landed on the DL with that ailment.

The 38-year-old veteran has struggled this season even when healthy, hitting .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 107 games.

Those home run and RBI totals mark his fewest in a single season since he appeared in just 73 games for the Cleveland Indians in 2008.

Last season, the five-time All-Star turned in a highly productive campaign, with a .289 batting average, 27 homers and 86 RBI.

V-Mart's poor showing has been a microcosm of the Tigers as a whole, as Detroit entered play Saturday with a record of just 58-76.

The Tigers on Thursday traded left fielder Justin Upton and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, and Martinez's absence will provide the team with another opportunity to utilize younger players to prepare for the future.

It is unclear how the procedure will impact Martinez's career moving forward, but he is under contract for one more season, per Spotrac.

For his career, Martinez is a .298 hitter with 237 home runs and 1,124 RBI.