Brock Osweiler Rumors: Broncos to 'Zero In' on QB Once Available

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos are expected to "zero in" on quarterback Brock Osweiler once he officially becomes a free agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Cleveland Browns released Osweiler after acquiring him in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans.

Denver selected Osweiler in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Arizona State.

After serving as Peyton Manning's understudy, Osweiler started seven games in 2015, going 5-2. On the season, he threw for 1,967 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Although Osweiler had seemingly taken the starting job from Manning, the Broncos gave back the reins to the future Hall of Famer near the end of the regular season, and Denver went on to win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers.

Osweiler could have re-signed with the Broncos and became the unquestioned starter, but he signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Houston, per Spotrac.

In his one season with the Texans, Osweiler went 8-6 as a starter and won a playoff game versus the Derek Carr-less Oakland Raiders, but he struggled mightily.

He finished the campaign with 2,957 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, resulting in his trade to Cleveland along with a 2018 second-round pick as a salary dump.

The Browns gave Osweiler a chance to win the starting job, but rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer beat him out. Cleveland opted to keep Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan as the backups.

Denver's coaching staff is different since Osweiler left, with Vance Joseph taking over as head coach for Gary Kubiak, but he is familiar with most of the players on the Broncos offense.

With neither starter Trevor Siemian nor backup Paxton Lynch inspiring a ton of confidence, signing Osweiler is a move that would give the Broncos another option under center should the season get off to a rough start.

Denver opens the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11 at Mile High.