Antwaine Richardson Leaves on Stretcher After Suffering Injury on Hit vs. Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

University of Maryland defensive back Antwaine Richardson on Saturday left the Terrapins' game against the Texas Longhorns on a cart after suffering an unspecified injury on a hit.

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman noted trainers were "using all precautions" while removing the cornerback from the field.

Josh Henschke of Scout pointed out Richardson appeared to take a shot to the head or neck. Steve Tannen‏ of 95.3 The Score noted Richardson waved to the crowd.

No further information about the injury or the defender's condition was immediately announced.

The Florida native was starting his second season with the Terps. He appeared in two games during his freshman campaign but was expected to take on a more extensive role as a sophomore.

Tino Ellis and RaVon Davis are among the corners whom Maryland will lean on while the program awaits word on Richardson's status.