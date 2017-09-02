Jeremy Kerley Reportedly Cut by 49ers After 1 Season with Team

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly released wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on Saturday after his one season with the organization.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the news. Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network confirmed the move.

Kerley made a career-high 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns during his only season with the 49ers. The catch and yards totals led all of the team's receivers.

The 28-year-old Texas native also served as San Francisco's chief punt returner but failed to produce key plays on special teams. He ranked 16th among 21 qualifiers with 7.5 yards per return, had a long of 26 yards and didn't score, per ESPN.com.

Last month, David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone passed along comments from the veteran out of TCU.

"I'm not worried about my job being [taken] or nothing like that," Kerley said. "I've been doing the same thing for seven years. [I'm a] fifth-round pick. Nothing's ever been set in stone for me. I feel like every year I'm fighting for something."

Kerley spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Jets, who selected him 153rd overall in the 2011 draft. He registered 182 catches for 2,225 yards and nine touchdowns across 74 games with the team and also provided a punt return touchdown in 2012.

He should latch on with a new squad quickly in the same slot receiver-and-punt returner role, giving him a chance at a handful of touches per game. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Jets considered bringing him back given their lack of depth at the position following Quincy Enunwa's injury.