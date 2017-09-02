Ric Flair Shares Video Commenting on Recovery, Tweets He 'Ain't Dead Yet'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wrestling legend Ric Flair posted a video on social media Saturday afternoon thanking fans for their support during his recent health scare.

Flair said he's "back up and running" and noted he plans to see his supporters in the "very, very, very, very, very, very near future:"

The 68-year-old Tennessee native was hospitalized last month for what was originally described as "routine monitoring," according to TMZ Sports. But Legacy Talent Agency asked for "prayers, positive energy and well wishes for our living legend" a couple of days into his stay, signaling a potentially more serious issue.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported speculation about Flair having a heart attack or other heart-related issues was inaccurate. The longtime wrestler was instead dealing with an intestinal blockage that led to surgery, and part of his bowel was removed.

On Tuesday, his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, provided an update on her father's status during an interview with the company's Renee Young after SmackDown Live.

"He has a long road. I'm not saying he's gonna be back next week strutting, but definitely the prayers and the positive vibes help," she said (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "And I wouldn't be here if I didn't think it was OK, so everything's good. This is where I belong, and I'm glad to be back."

Flair works with the WWE under a legends contract. He's made occasional appearances on Raw and SmackDown Live in recent years to take part in storylines with Charlotte.