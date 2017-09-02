    Ric Flair Shares Video Commenting on Recovery, Tweets He 'Ain't Dead Yet'

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 03: Former WWE champion Ric Flair similes prior to the start of Wing Bowl 25 at the Wells Fargo Center on February 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Wrestling legend Ric Flair posted a video on social media Saturday afternoon thanking fans for their support during his recent health scare.

    Flair said he's "back up and running" and noted he plans to see his supporters in the "very, very, very, very, very, very near future:"

    The 68-year-old Tennessee native was hospitalized last month for what was originally described as "routine monitoring," according to TMZ Sports. But Legacy Talent Agency asked for "prayers, positive energy and well wishes for our living legend" a couple of days into his stay, signaling a potentially more serious issue.

    Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported speculation about Flair having a heart attack or other heart-related issues was inaccurate. The longtime wrestler was instead dealing with an intestinal blockage that led to surgery, and part of his bowel was removed.

    On Tuesday, his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, provided an update on her father's status during an interview with the company's Renee Young after SmackDown Live.

    "He has a long road. I'm not saying he's gonna be back next week strutting, but definitely the prayers and the positive vibes help," she said (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "And I wouldn't be here if I didn't think it was OK, so everything's good. This is where I belong, and I'm glad to be back."

    Flair works with the WWE under a legends contract. He's made occasional appearances on Raw and SmackDown Live in recent years to take part in storylines with Charlotte.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report