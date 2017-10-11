Chris Simms' NFL All-Week 5 Team

0 of 22

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL is a wild world. It's often considered a quarterback-driven league, but in Week 5, we saw two different teams win games in which their signal-callers didn't even throw for 100 yards. This doesn't mean those games were sloppy, though. It's a sign of just how different the NFL is this season than in years past.

When I was being introduced to the game of football—hell, when I first got into the NFL—it was a more physical game. It wasn't all about playing pitch-and-catch between quarterback and receiver or racking up 900 yards and 76 points a game. Fantasy football fans may not enjoy it, but we seem to be returning to an older style of play in 2017.

Part of this is because officials are allowing defensive backs to get away with a bit more down the field. A bigger part is the simple fact that uber-talented players can be found at all positions. We're seeing defensive players change the course of games on a regular basis, and when offensive players do the same, it truly stands out on film.

This was the case in Week 5. Here's a look at the 11 offensive and 11 defensive players who stood out to me.