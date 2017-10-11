Chris Simms' NFL All-Week 5 Team

Chris Simms' NFL All-Week 5 TeamOctober 11, 2017
The NFL is a wild world. It's often considered a quarterback-driven league, but in Week 5, we saw two different teams win games in which their signal-callers didn't even throw for 100 yards. This doesn't mean those games were sloppy, though. It's a sign of just how different the NFL is this season than in years past.
When I was being introduced to the game of football—hell, when I first got into the NFL—it was a more physical game. It wasn't all about playing pitch-and-catch between quarterback and receiver or racking up 900 yards and 76 points a game. Fantasy football fans may not enjoy it, but we seem to be returning to an older style of play in 2017.
Part of this is because officials are allowing defensive backs to get away with a bit more down the field. A bigger part is the simple fact that uber-talented players can be found at all positions. We're seeing defensive players change the course of games on a regular basis, and when offensive players do the same, it truly stands out on film.
This was the case in Week 5. Here's a look at the 11 offensive and 11 defensive players who stood out to me.
QB: Cam Newton, Panthers
It's official. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is back, and he's awesome. He's playing hot and is one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.
Newton produced one of the best games of his NFL career in Week 5, if not the best. The Panthers faced a stout Detroit Lions defense and couldn't run the ball at all. Newton took over, picked apart Detroit's secondary and led Carolina to a victory.
This proved the Panthers can emerge victorious when their power run game isn't effective. Newton is the reason why this year's Carolina team can win in multiple ways and why the Panthers are dangerous heading into Week 6.
QB: Carson Wentz, Eagles
We need to start talking about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz like he's one of the five best quarterbacks in football.
Wentz is special because he doesn't panic in tough situations and seems to find ways to convert on third down. He operates well out of the pocket, and he's phenomenal when throwing on the run. All of these traits were on display in Week 5, as Wentz sliced apart a tough Arizona Cardinals defense.
Arizona can bring pressure, and the secondary is beyond solid. Yet Wentz was consistently able to roll away from the pass rush and put the ball where guys like Tyrann Mathieu couldn't make a play on it.
Wentz is playing like an elite quarterback, and he's perhaps the primary reason why the Eagles are sitting at 4-1.
RB: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was out of this world Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
I actually feel bad for Fournette since he gets zero help from Jacksonville's passing game. Opponents aren't worried about Blake Bortles beating them, so Fournette faces eight-man boxes on almost every play.
The Steelers tried not to let Fournette beat them, but they failed miserably. With less than two minutes remaining and Jacksonville simply trying to run out the clock, Fournette broke through the Pittsburgh defense and took it 90 yards to the house for a game-sealing touchdown.
As far as pure runners go, Fournette is the best in the NFL for my money. Speaking of money, you couldn't pay me any amount to try tackling the guy. He's that physical and that special.
RB: Aaron Jones, Packers
Running back Aaron Jones brought some added excitement to the Green Bay Packers offense in Week 5. He doesn't need to do much in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense, but Jones was awesome Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He racked up 125 yards on 19 carries, good for a 6.6 yards-per-carry average.
In an offense that likes to spread things out and rely on Rodgers throwing the ball, Jones is a perfect complement. He can make people miss in space, and his acceleration is legit.
The Packers won't need Jones to rush for 100 yards every week. But if he's somebody who can concern opposing defenses, it's scary to think about how much better he can make Rodgers and Green Bay's offense moving forward.
TE: David Njoku, Browns
The Cleveland Browns haven't had much to get excited about this season, but rookie tight end David Njoku popped off the Week 5 game tape.
Njoku had three solid catches against the New York Jets. The most impressive was a 21-yard touchdown grab that he made with one hand while diving past a defender and over the goal line. It was the type of spectacular catch we're used to seeing from elite wide receivers, not 246-pound tight ends.
Given the situation on offense in Cleveland, I'm not sure if Njoku will have another chance to make this list as a rookie. However, he looks like he's going to be a special player in this league sooner rather than later.
TE: Ed Dickson, Panthers
Tight end Ed Dickson was phenomenal filling Greg Olsen's role in Week 5. The Panthers used him in the exact same way they would have used Olsen, and they didn't have to change a thing in their offensive game plan.
Dickson responded with five receptions for a career-high 175 yards. More importantly, he made the same type of athletic plays downfield that we're used to seeing from Olsen. He showed the ability to make every catch Newton needed him to, whether it was a cross over the middle or a post down the field. Dickson was Newton's favorite target from the get-go.
This is great for the Panthers moving forward because it means they still have a tight end who opposing defenses must strategize against.
WR: Mike Wallace, Ravens
For a Baltimore Ravens team that is desperate for anybody to make a play on offense, Mike Wallace delivered Sunday. His speed is still mind-boggling, even at this stage in his career. He had a major impact against the Oakland Raiders because of it.
Yes, Wallace only caught three passes in Week 5, but they went for a whopping 133 yards. Not only that, but he opened up space underneath for other receivers and in the running game.
The Ravens need to feature him in the offense more in the coming weeks, and not just for his downfield ability. They need to find ways to get him the ball underneath in order to let him run after the catch. Wallace might be 31 years old, but he can accelerate with the best of them.
WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
I have to put New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on my All-Week Team because it's the last time I'll have the opportunity this season—and, of course, because he deserves it.
It's a shame we never got to see Beckham at 100 percent this season. Even at less than 100 percent, though, Beckham was amazing against the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, and he was the only part of the Giants offense that threatened down the field.
Had Beckham lasted the entire game, New York might have come away with the victory. If he hadn't played in it at all, the Giants never would have had a chance in the first place.
Beckham showed some of the special things he can do against the Chargers, like his nifty little slant-go move or his ability to create his own space after the catch. He truly is a special, special player, and I hope he has a speedy recovery.
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is a huge reason why the Indianapolis Colts are sitting at 2-3. He is the guy the Colts are basing everything off of in their pass offense, and he is the comfort zone for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Hilton isn't just an asset for Indianapolis because of his speed and his ability to stretch the defense. His body awareness and control are off the charts. He showed this on one play Sunday where he toe-tapped during the catch right at the sideline.
Hilton flashed his field awareness on another player, too. Brissett rolled out of the pocket, Hilton recognized it and found an open spot down the field. The end result was a 63-yard play.
Because of Hilton, Brissett is giving the Colts a chance to win. If the Colts can keep it up, they might be in position to contend once Andrew Luck finally returns.
WR: Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin has had some big drops this season. You could see on Sunday, though, that he does have a place on an NFL offense and value in San Francisco.
Goodwin's ability to stretch a defense vertically is legit. His speed also helps San Francisco's other receivers get open underneath, since safeties have to respect his ability to get behind them. He isn't going to produce like a No. 1 receiver every week, but he helps make the offense work.
I have to give Goodwin credit for being a playmaker Sunday against Indianapolis. He was to the 49ers what Hilton was to the Colts in their matchup—the most reliable and dangerous part of the passing game. His diving 51-yard reception was one of the best catches we saw all week, too.
WR: Nelson Agholor, Eagles
Let's give Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor a little love. He received so much crap as a potential bust since he came into the league, but he's been having an impressive 2017 season.
Agholor continues to get better. One show of that was the deep cross he ran against Arizona. He caught the ball with outstretched arms, used amazing body control to stay upright and then made a great move on Budda Baker to score a touchdown.
After a Jake Elliott extra point, that touchdown made it 31-7 in the third quarter and put the nail in the Cardinals' coffin. The Agholor of the last two years doesn't make that play.
LB: Vontaze Burfict, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was awesome in Week 5. He had a major impact against the Buffalo Bills and was a big reason why Cincinnati was able to escape with a win.
He was terrific as a spy against Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and he made a real difference with some of his open-field tackles on LeSean McCoy. Burfict also has a great feel for anticipating underneath passes. He puts fear into receivers going over the middle the way an old-school strong safety would. The Bills struggled to get guys open in the middle because of this.
Burfict is a major presence in the middle of Cincinnati's defense, which has been evident in both games since his return from suspension.
LB: Telvin Smith, Jaguars
I've already put Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier on my All-Week Team multiple times this season because of his ability to play sideline to sideline. Well, Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is getting a nod for the exact same reason.
Telvin is a tremendous blitzer because he accelerates so fast, he can get to the quarterback before the quarterback expects him to. He's also great at limiting the short-passing game, specifically when defending running backs.
Le'Veon Bell had 10 catches against the Jaguars but racked up just 46 receiving yards. There were several times where he caught the ball in space and I thought to myself, "What's he going to do here? There's room to run."
Well, more often than not, Smith would immediately show up in the frame and take away Bell's ability to make something happen after the catch. That isn't an easy thing to do, but Smith made it look routine.
DE: Melvin Ingram, Chargers
Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has quietly been one of the NFL's best defenders this year. The amount of ways Ingram can beat a team is incredible. He can blow past you around the edge with speed and he can bull tackles back with power.
One of the most impressive things, as we saw against the Giants, is his ability to win with the stunt. He can come off the back side of one of his defensive tackles and surprise the quarterback because he's so explosive.
Ingram had two sacks against the Giants, including a sack-fumble that led to L.A.'s game-winning touchdown. Not only did he separate Eli Manning from the ball, he hustled over and recovered it. That shows that Ingram doesn't just have the physical tools to be special, he also has the drive.
DT: Geno Atkins, Bengals
Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is flying under the radar, but he's having a tremendous year. He's been banged up the last few years, but it looks like he finally has his quickness back.
Not only is Atkins disruptive in the pass game, but he's also a force against the run. His ability to tackle McCoy in space was particularly impressive because McCoy is one of the NFL's most elusive runners today.
Even when Atkins wasn't in position to tackle McCoy, he was in the way enough to redirect his running lane. I can tell you that redirection sometimes has just as much impact on the play as a tackle.
Atkins is a rare interior defensive lineman.
DE: Vinny Curry, Eagles
The Eagles didn't have star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox against the Cardinals. It didn't matter much because defensive end Vinny Curry picked up the slack and became the team's disruptive force on the line.
Curry isn't the flashiest defender in the world, but he's one of the reasons why the Eagles defense has been playing so well to this point. In fact, Cox has overshadowed him quite a bit, and there isn't a major weakness to his game.
The Eagles can count on Curry to do a lot. He's a great run-stopping end in base formations. He can kick inside and play tackle when the team wants to go smaller against the pass. He did both against the Cardinals, and he produced a sack—his first of the season.
DE: Myles Garrett, Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett only played 19 snaps in his NFL debut, according to Pro Football Reference, but he showed why he can be a real difference-maker in this league. I mean, the guy had a sack on his first NFL play.
His first sack was an impressive one, too. He did a little out-and-in move on Jets guard James Carpenter and barely got touched on his way to crushing Josh McCown. His second sack might have been a bit of a coverage sack, but it showed Garrett's motor. As McCown escaped the pocket, Garrett spun out of the block in order to drag him down.
For a guy who isn't even 100 percent healthy, Garrett was terrific. I want to put him on everyone's radar because he's a force of nature who really stands out on film.
DE: Akiem Hicks, Bears
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks is one of the best defensive linemen in football. If you watched Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, you'll know he had moments where he basically took it over by himself.
Hicks did it all against the Vikings—racking up two sacks, pushing people back in the pocket and making tackles in the run game. He was the most dominant player on the field, which is saying something given how many talented defenders there were in that game.
As far as 5-techniques in a 3-4 defense, Hicks is the best in football right now.
DT: Kawann Short, Panthers
Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short is another two-sack guy from Week 5, but his impact on the game goes far beyond stats.
Those sacks are awesome for the bottom stat line, but Short's ability to cause pressure and impede running lanes from the interior stands out. He allows the Panthers to have more freedom in the back seven of the defense because they know they don't need to bring extra guys to stop the run or push the pocket back into the quarterback's face.
This was especially important against the Lions because Matthew Stafford is a special quarterback. Not only was Short able to make him uncomfortable with interior pressure, but he allowed Carolina to do some creative things in coverage. Stafford didn't have the time or the space to throw the ball deep downfield, which is one of his biggest strengths.
LB: Mark Barron, Rams
I had serious doubts about Mark Barron's ability to make the transition from safety to linebacker. However, the Los Angeles Rams standout emphatically proved me wrong. He's now the epitome of the modern-day NFL linebacker.
Barron is impressive in the run game, and he plays man coverage against running backs and tight ends well. His experience as a defensive back allows L.A. to have a little more freedom with its coverage schemes.
One of the more impressive things Barron did against the Seattle Seahawks was contain Russell Wilson. When Wilson would try to break free from the pocket and buy extra time, Barron was there more often than not to ensure extra time wasn't available. Because of Barron, Wilson frequently had to throw the ball away or throw it before he was fully ready.
S: Barry Church, Jaguars
A few players in the Jacksonville secondary deserve to be highlighted this week, but safety Barry Church was special. He had the pick-six that changed the momentum of the game, which wound up being one of the biggest plays across the NFL in Week 5.
Ben Roethlisberger threw a high pass over the middle that was tipped. Church caught it and returned it for a touchdown, putting the Jaguars in the driver's seat. That play made it 20-9 and made it virtually impossible for the Steelers to come back against Jacksonville's ferocious defense.
Church does a ton for the Jaguars defense, whether it's playing in the box, rushing the passer or backing off into coverage. Because of this, he's frequently in position to make game-changing plays.
CB: Terrance Mitchell, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell might not be a superstar, but he's an overlooked and underappreciated player. What he did against the Houston Texans was equally underappreciated.
Mitchell plays with an in-your-face, physical style of coverage, which he used to help limit DeAndre Hopkins. If there's one thing we know, it's that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to Hopkins whenever he's in a jam. Thanks to Mitchell, Hopkins often wasn't available for the easy play.
A lot of folks are going to look at Hopkins' three touchdowns and say he won the day, but that isn't the case. Two of his touchdowns came in garbage time and weren't Mitchell's fault. Hopkins was also targeted 12 times and only caught four passes.
Mitchell didn't make life easy on Hopkins, and he certainly didn't allow Hopkins to be the deciding factor in the game.