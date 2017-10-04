Chris Simms' NFL All-Week 4 Team

0 of 22

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Having an upper-echelon quarterback changes the complexion of an NFL team. I saw this firsthand during my time as a scout with the New England Patriots. Knowing Tom Brady was going to be under center every single week gave the team a quiet sense of confidence and a silent sense of accountability.

Players knew that if there was something in the game plan that Brady couldn't pull off, no one could. They also knew that if they didn't do what Brady wanted them to do on the field, they weren't going to be on it. Brady's presence also allowed coaches to open up the playbook. His arm talent allowed them to design and call plays they wouldn't have dared with a lesser quarterback.

Ever since Brady became the starter in New England, the Patriots have been a different franchise.

For my All-Week Team for Week 4, I'm starting things with three quarterbacks who appear to be changing the courses of their respective franchises. Their performances over the weekend showed why, and we're going to dig into those—along with the showings of my other top 19 players.

These are my top 11 offensive and top 11 defensive players for Week 4.