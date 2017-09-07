Chris Simms' Week 1 NFL Picks

0 of 16

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

When I played quarterback in the NFL, Week 1 was always exciting. Yet, it was also a little bit scary. You've spent so much time in the offseason planning that you almost feel overprepared. At the same time, though, you know the opposing defense is going to throw out two or three curveballs—things you've never seen on film—that could really mess you up. It can be nerve-wracking.

This is the most exciting time of year for fans and for players—except, of course, during the playoffs—because there really is a lot at stake in Week 1.

In my experience, there's nothing more tense than a football building after a 0-1 start. Coaches and players know that another loss and a 0-2 start make it extremely difficult to make the postseason. This is why there is a ton of pressure, more than most realize, to start the season off with a win.

If there wasn't pressure, there wouldn't be importance. This is the beauty of the NFL. Every game matters, even the first one.

So which teams are going to come out with a win, and which will face the pressure of a 0-1 start? I'm going to dig through the Week 1 slate and try to determine exactly that.