Premier League Fixtures: Week 4 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City host Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League in what is possibly the biggest fixture of the Week 4 schedule.

Early leaders Manchester United face a difficult journey down the M6 to Stoke City, as current champions Chelsea visit 2016 title winners Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur leave the capital for an excursion to Merseyside, meeting Everton at Goodison Park.

Here is the latest schedule, including predicted scores for each game:

Saturday, Sept. 9

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET), 2-2

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 3-1

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 0-1

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-2

Leicester City vs. Chelsea (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-2

Southampton vs. Watford (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), 1-1

Stoke City vs. Manchester United (5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET), 1-1

Sunday, Sept. 10

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace (1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET), 1-0

Swansea City vs. Newcastle United (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET), 2-1

Monday, Sept. 11

West Ham United vs. Huddersfield Town (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET), 1-1

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Both teams remain unbeaten at the advent of the season, with the Sky Blues and Reds winning seven points from their opening three games.

The winner of Saturday's early game would take temporary charge of the top of the standings.

City and Liverpool have made adjustments in defence, but both remain sides who attack first rather than retreat.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp needs to wait on the fitness and availability of Philippe Coutinho after the Brazilian desired a switch to Barcelona before transfer deadline day.

According to Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo, the midfielder will return to Merseyside after international duty.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The attitude and motivation of Coutinho could shape the first part of the Reds season as it was clear he was ready to depart Anfield and start afresh in Catalonia.

Per Metro, City manager Pep Guardiola's late move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez failed, but the City boss still has the talents of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal.

Sanchez would have given City an amazing base of weaponry, but the philosophy will remain firm at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds have proved they can beat any of the top sides in England, and they will hold no fear as they make the short hop to Manchester.

However, City have tightened up at the back and will be ready for Klopp's explosive style through midfield and attack.

Stoke vs. Manchester United

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

United have started the season in perfect fashion, collecting maximum points and scoring 10 goals.

Manager Jose Mourinho has tailored his system to the strengths of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, and the Red Devils appear to mean business in the league this season.

United were striving for better form 12 months ago, but injuries quickly scuppered Mourinho's intentions to win games and solidify their home performances.

The self-proclaimed Special One is on the road to achieving that, and he takes his team to Stoke riding a crest of a wave.

Goalkeeper David De Gea remains at the club after the closure of the transfer window, and United's core is as strong as it's been since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Per David Anderson of the Mirror, Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross has signed a new long-term deal to remain at the club, boosting the Potters for their campaign ahead.

According to Squawka, Shawcross featured in 35 Premier League appearances last season, and the club captain's continued presence will strengthen Stoke's potential to win games.

United will feel they can beat anyone in their current form, but the short trip south to Stoke is always a difficult Saturday afternoon.

Everton vs. Spurs

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Toffees will not appreciate the headlines surrounding Wayne Rooney after the former England star was arrested for drink-driving.

According to Alex Richards and James Whaling of the Mirror, Everton are ready to hit the player with a £320,000 fine for his misdemeanours.

Rooney's place could now be in jeopardy as coach Ronald Koeman decides what to do with the superstar, but the attacker has been in good shape in his early days back on Merseyside.

However, Everton are only 12th in the table, and Spurs are one of Koeman's direct rivals for a place in the top four.

Spurs remain ahead of the curve when compared to the Toffees, but Harry Kane is yet to explode into life this term.

Rooney's issues might come back to haunt Everton, but they will need to be solid and composed to stop Spurs taking the points.