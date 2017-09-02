    Riley Bullough, Josh Huff Reportedly Waived by Buccaneers

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 17: Linebacker Riley Bullough #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Jaguars 12 to 8. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly made linebacker Riley Bullough and wide receiver Josh Huff part of their final roster cuts Saturday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bullough was released, and ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reported Huff was cut.

    Bullough is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State who was fighting for a spot on the roster. The team is set at middle linebacker going into the season, with Kwon Alexander and Kendell Beckwith capable of starting and Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch coming off the bench.

    The HBO series Hard Knocks increased Bullough's profile. He told Laine after the season's first episode aired Aug. 9 he received "quite a few texts last night and quite a few new Twitter followers." He had sung a rendition of Fetty Wap's "679" as part of rookie initiation.

    Huff appeared in three games for Tampa Bay at the end of last season after being promoted from the practice squad in December. The 25-year-old, however, recorded just 16 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown with the Bucs and Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

    Tampa Bay improved its depth at wide receiver and tight end during the offseason by signing deep threat DeSean Jackson and drafting tight end O.J. Howard.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Pats Trade Brissett to Colts for Dorsett in Stunner

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Redskins Cut Matt Jones

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFLPA President Cut by Bengals

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Cut 3-Time Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report