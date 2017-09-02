Riley Bullough, Josh Huff Reportedly Waived by Buccaneers

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly made linebacker Riley Bullough and wide receiver Josh Huff part of their final roster cuts Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bullough was released, and ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reported Huff was cut.

Bullough is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State who was fighting for a spot on the roster. The team is set at middle linebacker going into the season, with Kwon Alexander and Kendell Beckwith capable of starting and Adarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch coming off the bench.

The HBO series Hard Knocks increased Bullough's profile. He told Laine after the season's first episode aired Aug. 9 he received "quite a few texts last night and quite a few new Twitter followers." He had sung a rendition of Fetty Wap's "679" as part of rookie initiation.

Huff appeared in three games for Tampa Bay at the end of last season after being promoted from the practice squad in December. The 25-year-old, however, recorded just 16 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown with the Bucs and Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

Tampa Bay improved its depth at wide receiver and tight end during the offseason by signing deep threat DeSean Jackson and drafting tight end O.J. Howard.