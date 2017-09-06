Previewing Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup with New York Giants

0 of 6

Time: 8:15 ET

Date: September 10, 2017

Station: Sunday Night Football on NBC

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Dallas Cowboys' fans, it's finally here. Football season is back. After the Cowboys' heartbreaking loss in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers, the team is back in action after a long eight-month offseason. In Week 1, the Cowboys will take on their stiffest competition for the NFC East in the New York Giants for a heavyweight showdown in Texas.

Opening day games can be spectacular and unpredictable, but rarely are they as important as this one. In 2016, the Cowboys lost both contests to the Giants but were still able to win the division after finishing 13-3. But with the Cowboys having the toughest schedule in the league in 2017, the team can't drop both games this year.

The first Sunday of the football season typically provides a lot of bad football as teams are still getting used to their own personnel and getting back into shape. However, there will be no time to knock off the rust in the Cowboys' opener. It's going to be a showdown from the opening kickoff. With that being said, here is the preview of the team's home opener against the New York Giants.