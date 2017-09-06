Previewing Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup with New York Giants

Previewing Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup with New York GiantsSeptember 6, 2017
Time: 8:15 ET
Date: September 10, 2017
Station: Sunday Night Football on NBC
Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Dallas Cowboys' fans, it's finally here. Football season is back. After the Cowboys' heartbreaking loss in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers, the team is back in action after a long eight-month offseason. In Week 1, the Cowboys will take on their stiffest competition for the NFC East in the New York Giants for a heavyweight showdown in Texas.
Opening day games can be spectacular and unpredictable, but rarely are they as important as this one. In 2016, the Cowboys lost both contests to the Giants but were still able to win the division after finishing 13-3. But with the Cowboys having the toughest schedule in the league in 2017, the team can't drop both games this year.
The first Sunday of the football season typically provides a lot of bad football as teams are still getting used to their own personnel and getting back into shape. However, there will be no time to knock off the rust in the Cowboys' opener. It's going to be a showdown from the opening kickoff. With that being said, here is the preview of the team's home opener against the New York Giants.
Injury Report
Cowboys' Injury Report:
OL Chaz Green (minor ankle sprain) - likely to play on Sunday
DE Tyrone Crawford (ankle sprain) - likely to play on Sunday
CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring - unlikely to play on Sunday
CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) - likely to play on Sunday
WR Ryan Switzer (hamstring) - questionable to play on Sunday
FS Xavier Woods (hamstring) - questionable to play on Sunday
Giants' Injury Report:
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle sprain) - questionable to play on Sunday
LB Keenan Robinson (concussion) - questionable to play on Sunday
CB Eli Apple (ankle sprain) - questionable to play on Sunday
WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder) - questionable to play on Sunday
DT Jay Bromley (knee) - questionable to play on Sunday
CB Michael Hunter (concussion) - questionable to play on Sunday
WR Tavarres King (ankle) - questionable to play on Sunday
Matchup to Watch
Cowboys Wide Receiver Cole Beasley vs. Giants' Cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie
One of the more interesting matchups in this contest will be slot receiver, Cole Beasley against slot cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie. In the two games in 2016, Beasley saw 19 targets against the Giants but was only able to haul in 12 of them for 106 yards.
However, he could have performed at a much higher level if it wasn't for two dropped passes, one of which might have scored him a touchdown reception. Beasley got open multiple times in those two contests, he just wasn't able to do much with a big workload.
With Dez Bryant occupying Janoris Jenkins on the outside, Beasley might be Dak Prescott's most targeted receiver again in Week 1. If Beasley can continue to move the chains on third down (his specialty), then the Cowboys' offense should be able to be leaps and bounds better than it was last season.
But if Rodgers-Cromartie can keep Beasley in check and Jenkins can continue to dominate Bryant, the Cowboys' passing attack could be grounded. If Beasley can be stopped or contained, the Cowboys could be in serious trouble in their opening game of the season.
X-Factors
Cowboys - LG La'el Collins
La'el Collins first start at right tackle in the NFL will be a challenging one. Not only will it occur in a heated divisional contest, but he will face-off against two of the best edge rushers in the NFL in Oliver Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul.
Last year, right tackle Doug Free was a weak spot for the Cowboys against the Giants as he was routinely beat by Pierre-Paul and Vernon. That pressure from Dak Prescott's right side caused him to struggle with his pocket presence in the two games against the Giants. Collins likely won't pitch a shutout, but if he can limit Pierre-Paul and Vernon's effectiveness, he could be the difference in this game.
Giants - LT Ereck Flowers
Over the past two seasons, no one has struggled more on the offensive line than Ereck Flowers. Since 2015, he's led the league in amount of pressures allowed (128), according to Pro Football Focus. The next closest was at just 111.
The Cowboys don't have a great pass rush, but their best defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will likely see a lot of Flowers on Sunday. Lawrence is the team's best pass rusher and he should be a handful for Flowers to block. The winner of this matchup could likely determine the winner of the game. Both Collins and Flowers will be x-factors on Sunday night.
Latest News and Rumors
On 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner and general manager Jerry Jones declined to announce who the Cowboys will start at left guard on Sunday night. However, Jones did say that Chaz Green was "a bit ahead" of Jonathan Cooper right now. However, it seems fairly obvious that if Green is healthy (he missed practice last week due to a "minor" ankle sprain) that he will be given the opportunity to start.
Why has Dallas chosen to give the job to Green after Cooper has stayed healthy this offseason and performed well? Upside. Green is a 25-year-old lineman who has the ability to play four different positions on the offensive line. Not only is he an athletic player (like Cooper), but he also has the power and the versatility to be a useful player in both man and zone schemes.
The Cowboys value that ability to flip between zone blocking schemes and man-blocking concepts within the same drive. It's part of what makes the Cowboys' rushing attack one of the best in the NFL. Cooper is primarily just a zone blocker who doesn't play with a ton of power. When Green is healthy, he's significantly better in both areas.
Green has missed a ton of time in his NFL career so far with injuries, but the Cowboys are willing to bet that he's able to overcome them at some point in his career. Expect Green to get the start on Sunday night against the Giants, provided he can get over his ankle injury, but don't be shocked when Cooper ends up back in the lineup at some point this season.
Fantasy Spotlight
Fantasy Spotlight: Wide Receiver Dez Bryant
DraftKings Price: $7,500 (7th ranked WR)
FanDuel Price: $7,800 (7th ranked WR)
In two games against the Giants in 2016, Dez Bryant saw 14 targets and was only able to catch two for a combined 18 yards. In the second matchup of the season, cornerback Janoris Jenkins allowed just one catch but forced two turnovers (one fumble and one interception) and forced five incomplete passes according to Pro Football Focus.
The Giants primarily used Jenkins to follow Bryant around the field and it worked. His quickness allowed him to jump all underneath routes while the safeties covered up anything deep. But he's also physical enough to re-route Bryant on slants and go's, forcing him to beat press coverage.
With Jenkins having so much success against Bryant last year, expect him to be matched up with him all over the field with the occasional safety help over the top. It's also worth mentioning that the Cowboys scored just 26 points in two games against the Giants last season. It's unlikely they are significantly better than that on Sunday night.
If at all possible, fade Bryant in the first week of the season as this might be his toughest matchup of the season. As always, Bryant provides touchdown potential each week, but it's just not likely he can live up to his price tag this week. Expect a modest performance out of the gate from Bryant.
Final Predictions
Before it was announced that Ezekiel Elliott can play in this game, I was going to pick the Giants to win this one 24-17. However, Elliott's presence on the field is so impactful because not only is he the heart and soul of the Cowboys' offense, but the team is built around his ability to run the ball.
If he's not on the field, Dak Prescott isn't as good (his passer rating is 20.1 points lower when Elliott isn't on the field) and the defense has to be out on the field longer because the offense isn't controlling the ball. There's also suddenly a drop in the number of defenders in the box and the rushing game just isn't the same as Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden struggled mightily against seven and eight man boxes in 2016.
Elliott played in 15 games in 2016 and the Cowboys won 13 of those games. The only two losses came against the Giants, so don't expect this to be a cakewalk for Dallas by any means just because he will be on the field. It will certainly help the Cowboys' odds, but the bigger story might be the health of Odell Beckham Jr. and that probably won't be determined until right before kickoff. Nevertheless, getting Elliott back on the field for the Cowboys is massive.
Elliott being back on the field might be just enough to push the Cowboys over the top in Week 1. Dallas wants revenge on their biggest division rival and I think they will get it on Sunday night in a tight game that likely goes down to the final possession of the game.
Prediction: 24-21, Cowboys